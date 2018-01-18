 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

WestJet appeals lost bid to throw out harassment lawsuit by former flight attendant

WestJet appeals lost bid to throw out harassment lawsuit by former flight attendant

A pilot taxis a Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport on Feb. 3, 2014. A former WestJet flight attendant is accusing the company of fostering a corporate culture that tolerates harassment against female workers.

DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press

WestJet has filed an appeal after the Supreme Court of British Columbia refused to throw out a proposed class-action lawsuit that accuses the company of fostering a corporate culture that tolerates harassment against female employees.

The airline argues Justice Mary Humphries was wrong to have dismissed the company's application to strike the legal action, repeating its argument that the dispute belongs before a human rights tribunal and workers' compensation board.

A court document filed last week by WestJet also says the two-year deadline has passed to file a claim and argues the original lawsuit should be put on hold until an appeal is resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

Former flight attendant Mandalena Lewis is suing WestJet over allegations of gender-based discrimination, accusing her former employer of breaking its promise to provide a harassment-free workplace for women.

Lewis has not filed a response to the notice of appeal.

None of the allegations made in the lawsuit have been proven in court.

The lawsuit proposes to represent all of WestJet's past and current female flight attendants whose employment included a so-called anti-harassment promise, but it has yet to be approved as a class action.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.