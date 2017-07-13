Canadians are taking to the skies in record numbers.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. reported record load factors in June and the second quarter, with the growth in revenue passenger miles exceeding the increase in capacity put in place by Canada’s second-largest carrier.

The airline carried a record 5.9 million passengers in the second quarter, an 11.5-per-cent rise from the previous year that generated an increase in revenue passenger miles of 8.9 per cent. Available seat miles grew by 6 per cent. Those numbers pushed the load factor to 82.8 per cent in the quarter.

Report Typo/Error