WestJet’s discount carrier Swoop to launch June 20

Swoop, the new WestJet Airlines Ltd., ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), will begin service June 20 with domestic flights only and fares ranging from $39 to $99, the airline said Thursday.

The carrier will offer 2,000 seats with free fares – travellers will have to pay taxes and fees – as an attention-grabbing kickoff promotion.

Abbotsford, B.C. and Hamilton will serve as Swoop's key hubs, with flights between the Lower Mainland city and the Alberta capital at $39, one-way starting on July 25. Travel between Abbotsford and Hamilton is at the other end of the scale – $99 one-way beginning June 20. The airline will also fly between Hamilton and Winnipeg and Hamilton and Halifax.

Swoop is WestJet's bid to defend its turf in the low-cost segment of the travel market, where one ULCC, Flair Airlines Ltd., is already operating. Canada Jetlines Ltd., a Vancouver-based ULCC, is scheduled to begin flights June 1.

While fares are at rock-bottom levels, Swoop passengers will pay for features, including fees for carry-on bags and other baggage that in some cases exceed the costs of the fares.

Carry-on fees range from $36.75 to $40.25 when paid on-line and between $84 and $92 when paid for at an airport check-in counter.

Fees for the first checked bag are lower.

Passengers will also pay fees to watch movies, use in-flight wifi or purchase on-board beverages and snacks.

"Swoop is travel without the flair," Bob Cummings, WestJet's executive vice-president of strategy and the executive in charge of Swoop, said in a news release. "Buy the seat and customize the features you want."

Flights begin on Boeing 737-800 planes that will have 189 seats.

Canada Jetlines offered 1,000 tickets at $10 each as a kick-off promotion and has said its fares will be less than $100.