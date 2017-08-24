For years, some of the biggest technology companies in the world have struggled with how to deal with extremists who use their platforms to spread hateful messages. But in the aftermath of the violent events in Charlottesville, Va., public pressure has now turned toward the ecosystem of public and private digital-infrastructure companies providing basic services such as domain registries (who owns the .com and .media addresses online) and domain-name servers (who maintain the links between registered addresses and the rest of the Web).

Report Typo/Error