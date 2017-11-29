Which papers could potentially benefit from the Postmedia-Torstar deal?

The deal announced Monday between Postmedia Network Canada Corp. and Torstar Corp. to exchange dozens of community newspapers, closing most of them, will mean much less competition for print news readers in some regional markets.

Competition from digital media, of course, is still raging, and is part of what has drawn readers away from the printed products, slashing advertising revenue. Even news operations that have built an online presence struggle with the fact that giants such as Google and Facebook dominate the digital advertising market.

"We are trying to pick some areas where we can sustain and stabilize ourselves," Postmedia president and chief operating officer Andrew MacLeod said on Tuesday. "The [alternative] is, you are spread too far and too thin."

Story continues below advertisement

Here is how the closings could potentially benefit newspapers that each company already owns, if those companies can indeed persuade readers to switch publications in those markets. If that's possible, they could attract more advertising revenue on which those publications depend. In some cases, the publications are not directly comparable (for example, the former readers of a free weekly may not be likely to pay for a daily paper to replace the former news source.) However, they point to the regions where each company has focused its priorities in this deal.

POSTMEDIA ACQUISITIONS AND CLOSINGS

Closings potentially benefiting the Ottawa Citizen and/or the Ottawa Sun

Kanata Kourier-Standard

Nepean/Barrhaven News

Stittsville News

West Carleton Review

Orleans News

Ottawa East News

Ottawa South News

Ottawa West News

Metro Ottawa

Closings potentially benefiting the London Free Press (or possibly the Woodstock Sentinel Review, the Stratford Beacon Herald or The Londoner)

Our London

St. Marys Journal-Argus

St. Marys Weekender

Stratford City Gazette

St. Thomas/Elgin Weekly News

Closings potentially benefiting the Winnipeg Sun

Metro Winnipeg

Closings potentially benefiting the Kingston Whig-Standard

Kingston Heritage

Frontenac Gazette

Closings potentially benefiting the Belleville Intelligencer

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Central Hastings News

Quinte West News

Belleville News

Closings potentially benefiting the Brockville Recorder

St. Lawrence News

Closings potentially benefiting the Simcoe Reformer or Brantford Expositor

Brant News

Norfolk News

Closings potentially benefiting the Owen Sound Sun Times

Meaford Express

TORSTAR ACQUISITIONS AND CLOSINGS

Closing potentially benefiting Metro Toronto

24 Hours Toronto

Closing potentially benefiting Metro Vancouver

Story continues below advertisement

24 Hours Vancouver

Closings that could benefit the Niagara Falls Review, St. Catherines Standard, Welland Tribune or Niagara This Week – or possibly the Hamilton Spectator in some cases

Fort Erie Times

Niagara Advance

Pelham News

Thorold Niagara News

Inport News (Port Colborne)

Closings potentially benefiting some other properties of Torstar division Metroland Media

Barrie Examiner is closed; Metroland owns the weekly Barrie Advance

Bradford Times readers could pick up the Bradford West Gwillimbury Topic

Innisfil Examiner closing could benefit the Innisfil Journal

Northumberland Today closing in Cobourg could benefit the Northumberland News or possibly the Peterborough Examiner

Orillia Packet & Times closing could benefit Orillia Today, though the latter is a weekly; or possibly the Peterborough Examiner

Collingwood Enterprise-Bulletin closing could benefit the Collingwood Connection

On Monday, the federal Competition Bureau confirmed it will review the transaction "to determine whether [it] will likely result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition in any market in Canada."

Any agreement not to compete in a certain market, or to restrict supply of a product, would be considered anti-competitive behaviour under Canadian law. The companies' discussions were about acquisitions, not closings, Postmedia's Mr. MacLeod said on Tuesday. "We didn't know what their plans were, and they didn't know the same for us," he said.

Once all the closings are complete, Canada will have a total of 1,099 community newspapers and 90 daily papers still operating, according to News Media Canada. There have been a number of additional newspaper closings in recent years: from 2010 until February 2017, 225 weekly papers shut down and 27 dailies closed their doors across 210 federal ridings, according to the Public Policy Forum report "The Shattered Mirror: News, democracy and trust in the digital age."