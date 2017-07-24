Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ford and Lincoln vehicles are parked outside the Oakville Assembly Plant in Oakville, Ontario, Canada in this file photo. (CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)
Ford and Lincoln vehicles are parked outside the Oakville Assembly Plant in Oakville, Ontario, Canada in this file photo. (CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales hit a record high in May as they climbed 0.9 per cent to $61.6-billion.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.5 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters.

Statistics Canada says sales were up in six of the seven subsectors, representing 80 per cent of total wholesale sales.

The miscellaneous subsector had the largest gain in dollar terms as it increased 2.6 per cent to $8-billion in May.

Motor vehicle and parts sales rose 1.4 per cent to $11.6-billion.

Wholesale sales increased 0.8 per cent from April to May in volume terms.

