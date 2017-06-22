Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Warren Buffett is bullish on Canadian real estate. He’s even more bullish on Canada.

Just don’t ask the Oracle of Omaha where house prices will be in 12 months. The legendary value investor said he made a potential $2.4-billion debt-and-equity investment in Home Capital Group Inc., the country’s largest alternative mortgage lender, “with no specific view on whether home prices are going to be up 10 per cent or down 10 per cent in a year’s time. No one knows that.”

