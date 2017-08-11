A day or two after someone orders a custom Palliser leather sectional – whether it be in Calgary or Chicago – the cutting and sewing begins in northern Mexico.

If the order is destined for Mexico or the United States, the cover is assembled with other components in one of Palliser’s Mexican plants. If the order is headed to Canada, the leather cover is loaded onto a truck for a three-day journey north to Palliser’s suburban Winnipeg plant. There, workers cut the furniture foam and the frame that will be covered by the Mexican-sewn segments.

