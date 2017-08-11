Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Art DeFehr oversees work being done in Palliser’s Winnipeg plant in 2012. Most of the firm’s R&D, as well as design and finance jobs, are based in Winnipeg. (JOHN WOODS/The Globe and Mail)
Art DeFehr oversees work being done in Palliser’s Winnipeg plant in 2012. Most of the firm’s R&D, as well as design and finance jobs, are based in Winnipeg. (JOHN WOODS/The Globe and Mail)

Built by NAFTA: How free trade saved this Canadian manufacturer Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Kelly Cryderman

WINNIPEG — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A day or two after someone orders a custom Palliser leather sectional – whether it be in Calgary or Chicago – the cutting and sewing begins in northern Mexico.

If the order is destined for Mexico or the United States, the cover is assembled with other components in one of Palliser’s Mexican plants. If the order is headed to Canada, the leather cover is loaded onto a truck for a three-day journey north to Palliser’s suburban Winnipeg plant. There, workers cut the furniture foam and the frame that will be covered by the Mexican-sewn segments.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Kelly Cryderman on Twitter: @KellyCryderman

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular