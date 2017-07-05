An upstart wireless provider with a small network in far-flung parts of British Columbia and the Yukon is asking the federal telecom regulator to help it sign roaming agreements with BCE Inc. and Telus Corp., saying it wants to offer lower-priced cellphone service.

TNW Wireless Inc. filed an application with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission this week, arguing that use of the BCE or Telus networks when WiFi is not available would not amount to “permanent roaming,” which the regulator banned in a March decision.

