Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Canada's telecoms companies must now compete with one another in a sector that demands constant innovation (Fred Lum/Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Canada's telecoms companies must now compete with one another in a sector that demands constant innovation (Fred Lum/Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

With takeovers off the table, Canada’s big telecoms must rely on homegrown strategy Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The current generation of Canadian telecom CEOs are experienced deal makers, adapt at building their businesses through acquisitions.

That dog no longer hunts. In the wake of BCE’s takeover of Manitoba Tel this spring, domestic telecom companies have nothing left to buy. The only obvious targets are the family-controlled cable businesses, and it’s highly unlikely one will come up for sale. There’s no easy path to expansion outside Canada, an approach that’s being used in other mature sectors, such as banking, retail and utilities.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Andrew Willis: The new Rogers CEO should sell the Blue Jays (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular