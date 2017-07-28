The current generation of Canadian telecom CEOs are experienced deal makers, adapt at building their businesses through acquisitions.

That dog no longer hunts. In the wake of BCE’s takeover of Manitoba Tel this spring, domestic telecom companies have nothing left to buy. The only obvious targets are the family-controlled cable businesses, and it’s highly unlikely one will come up for sale. There’s no easy path to expansion outside Canada, an approach that’s being used in other mature sectors, such as banking, retail and utilities.

