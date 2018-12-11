Senate approves Farm Bill, clearing second last hurdle for U.S. hemp reform

Hemp reform in the United States is all but assured following the publication on Monday evening of the final text of the 2018 Farm Bill. The conference report – the version of the bill agreed upon by both houses of Congress – removes hemp and its derivatives from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), and amends five other acts, opening the door for hemp to become a normal agricultural crop in the U.S.

The Senate voted overwhelmingly in support of the bill on Tuesday afternoon. It now moves to the House and Representatives for a vote, before the president can sign it into force. As hemp reform is only a small part of the 807-page document, which covers every aspect of U.S. farming, the passage of the bill appears certain in the coming days.

"There’s going to be an adjustment period… as many states are now going to have to pass legislation to give their state Department of Agriculture authority to write rules for hemp as an agricultural commodity,” said Joy Beckerman, president of the Hemp Industries Association, an industry lobby group.

Story continues below advertisement

"But I think these are actually going to go very fast. There's already tremendous investment taking place, and this is just going to embolden people," she said.

The key changes contained in the Farm Bill were outlined by Jonathan Miller, general counsel for the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, in a note published online. Here are some of the takeaways: