List: Ontario’s prospective retailers

Cannabis Professional is tracking the progress of the first 25 potential private retailers as their applications progress through the AGCO’s licensing process. This file will be updated as new retail locations or partnerships are announced.

STORE ADDRESS CITY RETAIL PARTNER Smok 20 Kingston Road West Ajax Ganjika House 186 Main Street South Brampton Relm Cannabis Co. 4031 Fairview Street Burlington Brock Street Cannabis 75 Brock Street Kingston Fire and Flower SpiritLeaf 27 Princess Street Kingston Spiritleaf Central Cannabis 666 Wonderland Road North London Tweed 1025 Wellington Road London Canopy, Couche-Tard Fabulous Leaf 575 Laval Drive Oshawa Byward Market Cannabis 129 York Street Ottawa Fire and Flower Superette 1306 Wellington Street West Ottawa The Niagara Herbalist 33 Lakeshore Road St. Catharines Highlife 1299 Marcus Drive Sudbury Ameri 20 Cumberland Street Toronto Nova Cannabis 499 Queen Street West Toronto Nova (Alcanna) The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co. 202 Queen Street West Toronto

Last updated: Feb. 21, 2019