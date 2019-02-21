 Skip to main content

Report on Business Cannabis Professional List: Ontario’s prospective retailers

Cannabis Professional is tracking the progress of the first 25 potential private retailers as their applications progress through the AGCO’s licensing process. This file will be updated as new retail locations or partnerships are announced.

STOREADDRESSCITYRETAIL PARTNER
Smok20 Kingston Road WestAjax
Ganjika House186 Main Street SouthBrampton
Relm Cannabis Co.4031 Fairview StreetBurlington
Brock Street Cannabis75 Brock StreetKingstonFire and Flower
SpiritLeaf27 Princess StreetKingstonSpiritleaf
Central Cannabis666 Wonderland Road NorthLondon
Tweed1025 Wellington RoadLondonCanopy, Couche-Tard
Fabulous Leaf575 Laval DriveOshawa
Byward Market Cannabis129 York StreetOttawaFire and Flower
Superette1306 Wellington Street WestOttawa
The Niagara Herbalist33 Lakeshore RoadSt. Catharines
Highlife1299 Marcus DriveSudbury
Ameri20 Cumberland StreetToronto
Nova Cannabis499 Queen Street WestTorontoNova (Alcanna)
The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co.202 Queen Street WestToronto

Last updated: Feb. 21, 2019
