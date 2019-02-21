List: Ontario’s prospective retailers

Cannabis Professional is tracking the progress of the first 25 potential private retailers as their applications progress through the AGCO’s licensing process. This file will be updated as new retail locations or partnerships are announced.
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.