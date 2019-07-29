Monday, July 29: LP list tops 200; Namaste’s stake in Pineapple Express; Charlotte’s Web deal with Kroger; Zenabis’ licence amendment; Aphria in Jamaica

Cannabis Professional’s daily roundup of industry news. View archive here.

The number of LPs in Canada passed the 200-mark on Friday, with seven licences being issued by Health Canada. On Monday, Charlotte’s Web Holdings announced that U.S. grocery chain The Kroger Co. has begun carrying CW products in multiple states. Zenabis said it has received a licence amendment, adding 9,800 kilograms worth of annual production to the company’s New Brunswick facility, and Aphria said its subsidiary in Jamaica has received a retail licence for a store in Kingston, Jamaica: “yes, it is there,” Aphria said. Last week, Namaste outlined its strategy for Pineapple Express — Marcy Nicholson has more on this.

LP count passes the 200-mark

There are now more than 200 licensed producers in Canada, after Health Canada approved seven new licences on Friday, bringing the total up to 205.

The new licensees are:

North 40 Cannabis Ltd., Saskatchewan (micro-processing, micro-cultivation).

Montreal Cannabis Medical Inc., d.b.a. MTL Cannabis. (cultivation).

GlassHouse Botanics Inc., Whitewater, Ont. (processing, cultivation).

Emerald Health Sciences Inc., Vancouver (cultivation).

Crystal Cure Inc., Shediac Cape, NB (sale, processing, cultivation)

CannGroup Development Corp., near Vernon, B.C. (sale, processing, cultivation)

Candre Cannabis Inc., based in Calgary. (sale, processing, cultivation)

Charlotte’s Web selling CBD products through Kroger Co. stores

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. said on Monday that U.S. grocery giant The Kroger Co. has begun carrying Charlotte’s Web CBD products, “in multiple states with a plan to roll out to a total of 1,350 store locations in 22 states.”

“The announcement with Kroger marks a milestone for Charlotte's Web as the largest distribution ever through a single retailer. Charlotte's Web topical products will be available at the Kroger Family of Stores, including: Kroger, Dillons, Fry's, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Mariano's, Pick 'n Save, QFC and Smith's,” Charlotte's Web said in a news release on Monday.

Charlotte’s Web is already selling CBD products in several other mainstream retail chains. The company says its retail distribution in the U.S. surpasses 8,000 locations.

Namaste aims for majority stake in Pineapple Express

Namaste Technologies Inc. is on track to own a majority position in Pineapple Express Delivery Inc., after lending the same-day cannabis delivery service a total of US$1.2-million with a promissory note due on March 31, 2020, at 12 per cent interest. Namaste, which owns 49 per cent of Pineapple’s issued and outstanding shares, said it has the option to convert this loan into equity, which would give the company a majority position in Pineapple Express if the agreement is executed.

The move follows a 2018 share purchase agreement to acquire common shares in Pineapple, representing an additional 34 per cent equity in exchange for an aggregate value of roughly $3.1-million in Pineapple shares.

Cannabis retailers in Canada look to same-day delivery options in provinces where this is permitted in order to compete with the black market and increase their customer base.

Namaste, a Vancouver-headquartered company that recently experienced a management overhaul and cease-trade order, operates an e-commerce platform on which Canadian licensed producers can sell their products to consumers.

- Marcy Nicholson

Aphria’s Jamaican subsidiary gets retail licence

Aphria Inc. subsidiary Marigold Projects Jamaica Ltd., has received a cannabis retail licence for a store in Kingston, Jamaica, Aphria announced on Monday.

Marigold’s Kingston store was one of several assets whose worth, and even existence, was called into question last December, in a short-seller report examining Aphria’s acquisitions in Latin America and Jamaica. The fallout from the short report led to a collapse in Aphria’s share price and the departure of several senior company officials, including CEO Vic Neufeld.

In a news release on Monday, Aphria took a shot at those earlier allegations.

“Sensi Medical Cannabis House will be located at the Peter Tosh Square, Unit #51, (yes, it is there),” Aphria wrote in a news release.

The store, called The Cannabis House, will sell cannabis, cannabis accessors and have an on-site consumption lounge. Aphria owns a 49 per cent stake in Marigold Projects, which also runs a 5-acres cannabis farm in Jamaica.

Zenabis licence amendment adds cultivation capacity in NB

Zenabis Global Inc. announced Monday that another 44,000 square-foot section of its Atholville, NB facility has been licensed for cultivation, bringing an additional 9,800 kilogram of licensed annual cultivation capacity online, according to the company.

In a news release, Zenabis said that the amendment to its existing license increased the company’s annual cultivation capacity by more than 40 per cent. Zenabis expects to produce 34,000 kilograms a year from its Atholville facility when it is fully licensed.

