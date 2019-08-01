Thursday, August 1: Sundial prices Nasdaq IPO to raise up to US$164M; U.K. legalization support grows

Cannabis Professional’s daily roundup of industry news. View archive here.

Mounting losses at Sundial Growers is not dulling excitement for the Calgary-based company’s Nasdaq IPO as the company prepares to raise over US$140-million. Meanwhile, across the pond, excitement also appears to be building in the U.K. around the idea of legalizing recreational cannabis.

– Jameson Berkow

Story continues below advertisement

Sundial Growers to raise US$143M in IPO, starts trading on Nasdaq

Calgary-based Sundial Growers becomes the second Canadian cannabis company to have a public market debut in the United States on Thursday when markets open in New York.

The company announced plans late Wednesday to sell 11 million shares at US$13 each for proceeds of US$143-million in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq exchange. Including the overallotment option of another 1.65 million shares, Sundial could generate more than US$164-million from its IPO.

The offering is larger than originally planned, as initial regulatory filings in June suggested Sundial would only be selling 10 million shares in the IPO.

Shares will trade starting Thursday under the ticker “SNDL” and the company expects the IPO to close on Aug. 6. Cowen, BMO, RBC, Barclays and CIBC are all acting as bookrunners for the IPO and Scotiabank is co-manager.

Sundial operates two cultivation facilities in Alberta, is building a third in British Columbia and currently has supply agreements with five provincial cannabis wholesalers in Canada. In June, the company also paid an undisclosed sum to acquire the Bridge Farm Group in the United Kingdom, which has three U.K.-based production facilities focused on CBD products.

The company posted its first-ever revenues of US$1.5-million in Q1 of 2019, but remains unprofitable. Net losses for the quarter more than doubled from the same period in 2018 to US$16.7-million from US$7.2-million previously.

Nanaimo, B.C.-based Tilray became the first cannabis company to trade on a U.S. exchange without listing in Canada first in June of 2018 after selling shares for US$17 each on the Nasdaq. Tilray stock closed Wednesday at US$40.82 per share.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Legalization momentum builds in the United Kingdom

Legal recreational cannabis could be coming to the United Kingdom sooner than many might expect.

Less than a year after the U.K. legalized an extremely limited medicinal cannabis market in November of 2018, momentum appears to be building rapidly towards dramatically expanding cannabis access.

Following a fact-finding mission to Canada last month, three members of British Parliament from three different parties returned to the U.K. far more supportive of legalization efforts, saying the country could end up following its former colony on cannabis policy within the next decade.

Since then, Buzzfeed News has reported on two senior aids to new U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson being explicitly pro-cannabis. Blair Gibbs, who previously served under Mr. Johnson when he was mayor of London, will be leaving his current role as head of policy at the Centre for Medicinal Cannabis to work for the PM directly. Mr. Gibbs has also tweeted his support for legalization multiple times in the past.

Danny Kruger, who joins Mr. Johnson’s team as political secretary, has also publicly voiced support for the Canadian legalization model being applied to Britain.

Those developments come after a new YouGov poll conducted in June on behalf of a group affiliated with the governing Conservative Party found U.K. residents support recreational cannabis legalization by a ratio of 2:1 (48 per cent support versus 24 per cent opposed).

Story continues below advertisement

Recently, around the industry: