Tuesday, August 6: TerrAscend; Zenabis; VIVO; Choom; Louisiana

Busy start to a short week, with news that TerrAscend has acquired vertically integrated U.S. company Ilera Healthcare; Health Canada has granted cultivation licences at VIVO and Zenabis; Choom has purchased western-based dispensary operator The Green Room; and Lousiana’s medical pot program will sell its first gram of legal weed today.

– Rob Gilroy

TerrAscend acquires U.S.-based Ilera Healthcare

Canopy Rivers Inc. announced today its portfolio company, TerrAscend Corp., has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ilera Healthcare, a vertically-integrated cannabis cultivator, processor, and dispensary operator in Pennsylvania.“We view the Ilera acquisition as another important step by TerrAscend as it grows its revenue-generating operations, expands its U.S. footprint in new states, and continues to scale its global business operations,” said Narbe Alexandrian, president and CEO of Canopy Rivers. According to the company, Ilera is one of only five operators in the state of Pennsylvania to have been awarded a “super licence” to grow, process and sell cannabis. 1

– Staff

Choom to acquire retailer The Green Room

Choom announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire The Green Room, a cannabis retail store chain which has operated since 2016. The agreement involves the purchase of three locations in British Columbia and four in Alberta. The Green Room locations in Alberta and British Columbia feature several locations with multiple years of successful operation. “Green Room was a highly successful operator that originally opened in Vancouver as a compassion club offering medicinal cannabis to their patients. Choom looks to build on the good reputation they have in the communities they served and open legal cannabis retail stores in their successful locations,” said Chris Bogart, President and CEO of Choom. The two locations in Vancouver are expecting to receive development permits to operate legal cannabis retail stores. The location in Squamish has municipal approval and is awaiting approval from the Liquor & Cannabis Regulation Branch of British Columbia. Three of the locations in Alberta have received development permits from the applicable municipalities to operate cannabis retail stores. Choom will submit its applications for cannabis retail store licenses to the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission at its earliest convenience.

– Staff

Zenabis receives licence at Langley facility

Zenabis Global Inc. said today it has received its cultivation licence from Health Canada for Zenabis Langley. The Vancouver-based company says the cultivation license received on Aug. 2, 2019, adds 9,900 kg of licensed annual cultivation capacity at Zenabis Langley, and brings the company’s total annual cultivation capacity from 32,900 kg to 42,800 kg of dried cannabis. The company says it has now secured the Health Canada licenses required for all four of its cannabis facilities with 438,200 square feet of current licensed operational space.

– Staff

VIVO subsidiary granted cultivation licence

Napanee, Ont.-based VIVO Cannabis Inc. announced today that the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, ABcann Medicinals Inc., has been granted a Standard Cultivation licence from Health Canada for its Kimmetts facility. Kimmetts, an innovative seasonal greenhouse site in Napanee, Ont., is VIVO’s third licensed production facility. Phase 1 of the planned development of Kimmetts includes four positive-pressure airhouse structures with 86,000 square feet of cultivation space. The new site will increase the company’s annualized cultivation capacity by 4,000 kilograms, bringing its total internal licensed capacity to more than 12,000 kg.

- Staff

Lousiana’s medical pot program begin today

Louisiana is becoming the first U.S. Deep South state to dispense medical marijuana on Tuesday, four years after state lawmakers agreed to give patients access to therapeutic cannabis. Nine pharmacies are licensed to dispense medical marijuana across Louisiana and most are expected to open this week. Louisiana joins more than 30 other states that allow medical marijuana in some form. And though marijuana is banned at the U.S. federal level, a congressional amendment blocks the Justice Department from interfering with states’ medical marijuana programs. GB Sciences, one of two state-sanctioned growers, will begin shipping medical marijuana to Louisiana’s registered dispensaries Tuesday morning, after state regulators recently completed final tests and cleared it for release. Hundreds of patients in Louisiana have been awaiting the start of the program after years of work by lawmakers, who created the regulatory framework in 2015 for dispensing the cannabis. There also have been regulatory disputes and other hurdles. Only the Louisiana State University and Southern University agricultural centers are authorized to grow medicinal-grade pot. Under the 2015 law and additional changes passed since then, Louisiana is allowing medical marijuana to treat a long list of diseases and disorders, such as cancer, seizure disorders, epilepsy, glaucoma, post-traumatic stress disorder and Parkinson’s disease. Marijuana can be available in oils, pills, liquids, topical applications and an inhaler, such as that used by asthma patients - but not in a smokeable form.

– Associated Press

