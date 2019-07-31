Wednesday, July 31: CannTrust hires Greenhill & Co.; VC funding slows down; Pineapple Express in Regina; Beleave delays release of financials

Cannabis Professional’s daily roundup of industry news. View archive here.

CannTrust has hired the Canadian arm of U.S. investment bank Greenhill & Co. to act as a financial advisor, “to assist in a review of strategic alternatives.” Venture capital financing slowed dramatically in the first half of 2019, according to a report from PwC. Pineapple express expands its delivery footprint across Saskatchewan while Beleave delays the release of its financial statements.

– Mark Rendell

Story continues below advertisement

CannTrust hires Greenhill & Co. as financial advisor to assess “strategic alternatives”

The special committee of CannTrust Holdings Inc. has hired Greenhill & Co. Canada Ltd., the Canadian arm of U.S. investment bank Greenhill & Co. to act as a financial advisor, “to assist in a review of strategic alternatives.”

“These alternatives could include, among other things, a sale of the Company or a portion thereof, a strategic investment, a business combination, changes to the Company's operations or strategy, or continuing to execute on the Company's current business plan,” CannTrust said on Wednesday.

“There can be no assurance that the Special Committee’s review of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction. The Special Committee has not set a timetable for the conclusion of its review of strategic alternatives and it does not intend to comment further. The nature, timing and outcome of the strategic review process will be influenced by, among other things, the resolution of the Company’s regulatory compliance issues with Health Canada,” the company said.

VC funding dries up for cannabis companies: PwC

Venture capital financing for Canadian cannabis firms slowed dramatically in the first half of 2019, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers. In 2018, cannabis firms raised US$224-million in 51 VC deals. That pace dropped in the first six months of 2019, with cannabis companies raising US$42-million in 18 deals.

The slowdown in cannabis financing is part of a broader slowdown in Canadian VC, according to PwC, which press released insights from its MoneyTree Canada report on Wendesday.

“Canadian VC-backed companies raised $1.65B (all figures in USD) over 240 deals in the first six months of this year, a 15% decrease in deals from the 281 deals that took place in the first six months of 2018,” PwC said.

Pineapple Express opens delivery hub in Regina

Cannabis delivery firm Pineapple Express has opened a delivery hub in Regina, extending its coverage of Saskatchewan, the company said on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The company “is now providing both long haul B2B delivery services for Licensed producers operating in the province, as well as same day consumer deliveries for the major retailers,” Pineapple Express said in a news release.

The company now has operations in Warman, Martinsville, Regina, Moosejaw and Saskatoon.

Beleave delays release of financial statements

Beleave Inc. is delaying the release of its annual financial statements due to an internal audit and has asked the Ontario Securities Commission to impose a management cease trade order on the company, Beleave said on Tuesday.

The Ontario-based grower was supposed to file its audited annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis on July 29.

“The delay is due to a comprehensive internal audit currently underway, and a revisiting of the required financial guidelines relating to the review and analysis of previous results and statements by the Company,” Beleave said in a news release. In June, the company released restated interim financial statements, due to a change in accounting policy, the company said.

If the OCS agrees to Beleave’s request and imposes a management cease trade order, officers and board members of the company won’t be allowed to trade Beleave shares until the company files it’s annual financial statements.

Story continues below advertisement

Five

Five.

- tk

Recently, around the industry: