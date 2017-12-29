In 2017, sports reached the crest of a cultural hill

Like most other things, U.S. President Donald Trump ruined sports this year.

That's the company line, at least. Trump's anthem baiting turned everyone's little escape from reality into an irritating reminder of it.

It was a particularly difficult moment for the NFL. Its gauzy marketing pitch for fandom as the pinnacle of American family life – mom, dad and the kids gathered around their halogen altar to watch grown men beat the hell out of each other – got a little too like the real thing. It was all right/left posturing and people shrieking at each other across the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Story continues below advertisement

You want to fight about the pass-interference rule? How about we fight about basic human rights instead? That's where North America ended up between January and now.

Trumpism didn't ruin sports in 2017 – or, at least, it wasn't the only thing. Rather, it transformed politics into a more consuming pastime and highlighted the weaknesses of the Sports Industrial Complex.

One thing doesn't matter. That was part of its appeal. You could invest yourself wholly in the game and know that in the morning, win or lose, you'd wake up and go back to work with all your comforts still intact.

The other thing does matter, but had rarely before done so in a way you could keep a scorecard to, or expect to rile you on a daily basis. The tone of bar conversations changed. People didn't want to talk about the Leafs' third line. They wanted to know what you thought of Trump, North Korea and whether this was the beginning of the end. This is the new way of figuring out who's on your side.

Given the option to choose one or the other, a lot of people decided to invest themselves in their political teams. It's the new form of popular tribalism. Though it's nowhere near as fun as the old kind, it does feel a lot more important.

As one sort of boosterism began replacing another, sports began to reach their limits as a cultural force. The seminal event of the year was the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather match, a contrived cash-grab better suited to a circus ring than an arena floor. It caught the tone of the times and allowed people to indulge their frustration.

More mainstream sports couldn't manage the same trick. They may still be all things to all people, but they can no longer be the same thing to everyone. The binding power of sport is fracturing.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Without the ability to bring people together, the games we play begin to seem like what they are – a distraction from actual problems.

Yet while you felt that tangible decline, the big four leagues have never before been as ubiquitous, as profitable, or as present in our wider conversation. This is the crest of the hill, when a thing is running on inertia rather than under its own power. We've reached peak sports.

They won't stop playing them. But it's difficult to see them getting any bigger than they are right now. It's a lot easier to see them going the other way.

The canary in this particular coal mine is the NFL.

Over the past decade, most leagues have roughly doubled their gross revenue. That increase is driven by TV deals. The NFL is about a third of the way through a $28-billion (U.S.) contract that runs until 2022. The NBA's comparable deal runs until 2025. The NHL will run on Sportsnet's jet fuel until 2026.

With so much money in play, leagues and their broadcast partners are incentivized to push out as much product as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty years ago, the NFL was a one-day-a-week thing. If you cared, you devoted your Sundays to worship. If you really cared, you gave up Monday nights as well, on the theory that nothing good happens on Mondays.

Today, it's an everyday thing. Games have been stretched to Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and the occasional Wednesday or Saturday. If there is no football, there are multiple networks and outlets force-feeding you a lot of screaming about the football you've already watched.

The business assumption is that the appetite for football has no limits. Now it's hitting them.

Big players bet hard on sports because they believed its must-be-watched-in-real-time nature protected it from a general decline in network TV viewership. That's no longer the case.

NFL viewership is down 9 per cent this year – which works out to a little more than a million viewers per average game. It was down a similar number last year. Over two seasons, it's entered a double-digit slide that shows no sign of slowing.

A lot of people have a lot of theories as to why this is happening – cord cutting, anthem protests, Donald Trump's enormously generous supply of spleen. How about saturation?

Football has become the equivalent of living in a pizza parlour. Pizza is great and it's right there, but some nights you're going to want to go out for Indian or pick up some leafy greens instead. It's human nature that once you get out of the habit of doing something you once overindulged in, you tend never to go back.

The manner in which we watch television is changing as well. It's moving so fast that we really ought to stop using the phrase "watch television." We're just as likely to watch our laptops, tablets or phones.

We no longer turn on a device and settle for whatever's on. This generation will never know the sweet pain of getting to the end of an episode of The A-Team and knowing you have to wait a week for another hit.

Nowadays, we watch exactly what we want when we want to do so. If broadcasters try to limit our access, many viewers will pirate it instead. We've grown used to the idea that our consumption should not be interrupted by ad breaks.

Netflix's great breakthrough was not giving us a video library at low cost. It was cracking the entertainment industry's distribution monopoly. The consumer now controls the timing and delivery method. It's as seismic a change to production as Henry Ford's assembly line.

Once Netflix changed the way we viewed our entertainment, everyone else began to fall in line. Except sports.

They don't have the luxury of packaging their product into bingeable tranches. They can't give it to you whenever you feel inclined to watch.

Just five years ago, you thought sports would grow exponentially forever since it was the last televised product that was time sensitive. Now that strength looks like a profound weakness – and it's dangerously out of touch with new purchasing habits.

Sports is something you really enjoy – such as, say, cake – but it can only be bought between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. If you feel like having cake at 5 o'clock, you're out of luck. Some people are going to decide they'll have ice cream instead.

This won't stop millions from consuming sports and its related products, but many will not do it in a way that boosts league revenue. They'll watch clips on Instagram or they'll argue about the big catch on Reddit. They'll let other people sift through the interesting parts and give them their sports in a digestible format that suits their schedule. Increasingly, they will be resentful of being expected to pay anything for stuff they can find for free on the internet.

Sports might be able to combat that trend if their product had the virtue of scarcity. We all want to be part of a capital-e Event like the Super Bowl, the Masters or Alabama's Republican primary.

But sports has eaten its own tail in that regard. There are too many games and everything takes far too long.

The NHL went to a 16-team playoff format in 1980. That year, the post-season lasted six weeks. Last season, it lasted a solid two months. It's sprawled by a third for no good reason but greed. If the NHL could figure out a way to sell it, Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final would be played 24 hours before the start of the next season.

When your product is not scarce, it is difficult to convince people it has value. This is why we give people we care about gold jewellery, rather than stuff made of lead.

The system is so monolithic and its patrons are so well trained that it can continue to bump along under its own momentum as long as the outside world doesn't demand too much of our time.

The last down time for sports in general was the period from the late 1960s until the mid-1980s. Attendance was in decline, viewership and revenue flat, leagues and their teams in constant flux. America was at war with itself and others, money was harder to come by and people were angrier and less inclined to wallow together in escapism.

That sounds familiar.

Forty years ago, the landscape was much easier to manage. Viewers had far fewer entertainment options, the industry was not in the midst of structural disruption and the cost of entry was your basic cable bill.

From where we stand now, it all looks very uncertain. Imagine it in five or 10 years, when the current TV deals begin to expire. How many people will still pay four figures a year for cable? What new entertainment formats will be competing for our attention? Most interestingly, where will the culture at large have veered off?

Sports are not going away, but that is very different from saying they will always be the way they are right now. That's the one constant in any system: change.

Is football headed in the same direction as horse racing? The real danger to contact sports isn't declining revenue, but that they suddenly seem out of fashion.

If you have ever spent time with an eight-year-old, you'll know they spend far more time watching other people play video games on YouTube than they do obsessing about the local ball club.

Unlike modern team games, the baked-in costs for e-sports are low and the market is rapidly expanding. The players don't get injured; they are paid purses instead of salaries; they are multinational and there is no chance a team will demand a new, taxpayer-funded stadium to play in.

This is why so many legacy professional sports outfits are throwing themselves into the market. It's a hedge against their own extinction.

Whenever this ongoing shift has settled – in 10 or 20 years time – and some of the sports that once consumed us have been pushed to the margins, we'll look back on today and think that this is when the ground began to move.

In the moment, you don't see the fall happening. It's only when the barbarians are through the gates that you recognize all the ways in which you could have done it differently.