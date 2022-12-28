NPC Ukraine delegation members hold banners to call for peace prior to the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games at the National Stadium in Beijing on March 4.HANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images

When people talk about the sports story of 2022, Latvia does not get as much play as it deserves.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in the brief period between this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games, the people in charge thought they could go on as usual. Just two more weeks. Pretend everything’s fine. Talk about legal precedents, as they had a million times before when it came to Russia. Above all, make sure that TV money keeps getting deposited.

A bunch of Latvian curlers had a different idea. They announced that they would not play Russia in an opening-round Paralympic match. If that meant they were disqualified, then so be it. They’d rather go home than compromise.

This small act of rebellion emboldened the entirety of the Olympic Village. According to Olympic officials, the place grew feral. Suddenly, the whole enterprise was in jeopardy.

Within less than a day, the IOC went from exasperatedly explaining why it couldn’t do anything to banning Russian and Belarus without any legal backing.

Invading Ukraine was the beginning of a war. Ejecting Russia from the Olympics was the beginning of the second Cold War.

This year was the sizing-up phase of that conflict. Russia was expelled from every major sports competition, including the World Cup. Tournaments set to go off in Russia were all cancelled. Russia the country ceased to exist as an international competitor.

Russian athletes were picked off in piecemeal fashion. Amateurs? Out. When did an amateur ever make anyone any money?

Professionals? In, as long as they agreed never to speak about it. For nearly a year now, the NHL has been trying to pretend Ukraine isn’t happening, Alex Ovechkin isn’t Vladimir Putin’s most famous cheerleader and all the rest of its Russian players are stateless exiles.

Some places took hard stands, Wimbledon prime among them. But most leagues, tournaments and events preferred the IOC approach. Pretend nothing has changed. Scrub out a few flags on the drop-down ‘Players’ menu and carry on.

In February, WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested on a minor drug charge at a Russian airport. By summer, she was America’s most high-profile political prisoner. In December, she was swapped out for a genuine bad guy and the White House celebrated her return like she was Gary Powers.

It was a compelling human story that came gift-wrapped with a sense of closure. If we can agree that one basketball player equals one arms dealer, then what problem can’t we solve together? This sort of simple-mindedness coloured all discussions about Russians in sport.

But the International Paralympic Committee wasn’t finished slugging. In November, that body banned Russia and Belarus outright. This is a step much further than pushing them out of one competition. As it currently stands, neither country will be permitted to appear at the Paralympic portion of Paris 2024.

We’re beyond sabre rattling now. We’re into the stabbing portion of proceedings.

If Russia’s out of the Paralympics, then how can it be in the Olympics? It can’t. The IOC’s never been bound too tightly by ethics or logic, but this would be a step beyond magical thinking into altered realities.

When that discussion starts again, we’ll revisit the things people said when things were burning hot in March, 2022.

Here’s one-time IOC Athletes’ Commission member Hayley Wickenheiser after Russia was banned: “The right outcome … The Olympic and Paralympic Games are for those countries who want peace – not war.”

That was mainstream thinking at the time – invade your neighbour, lose access to the global playground.

But if that’s the bar – peace and not war – the Olympics has another problem. A lot of the world is at war most of the time. It may not live on the front page of your newspaper the way Russia v. Ukraine does, but it’s war nonetheless.

Is everyone involved in a war out? By supplying Ukraine with weapons, do the NATO countries “want” war? It’d be hard to argue they don’t. They could stop the war on the double-quick by allowing Ukraine to be swamped, which they’re not going to do.

If there are different types of war, and different ways of wanting it, who differentiates good wars from bad wars? If Russia agrees to a ceasefire in Ukraine, but won’t pull out of Crimea, is it still in a war?

For most of three decades, sport writ large had avoided the whole conversation of who’s in and who’s out. This year, that conversation came back with a snarl.

Once you start down this road, there is no easy way of backing out (a lot like war). The Paralympics has gone charging ahead, pulling the Olympics along with it. Eventually, everyone else will have to follow as well.

At the end of 2021, Paris 2024 was being sold as the return-to-normal Olympics after two dull, pandemic iterations. One of the brightest sporting moments in years was the short film Paris screened at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

After three weeks of being masked, tested, tracked and shunted around like disease-ridden flesh sacks, here was a glimpse of life as it should be lived. People, together, in one of the world’s great cities, having fun. It was the promise of better times to come.

Now Paris 2024 will be a battleground for the soul of the Olympic movement. If Russia isn’t there, who else drops out? If Russia is there, will anyone else come? Or are we so deep into the Disney-fication of the Olympics that no one will care? What excuse will they have to compromise themselves this time?

That’s a fight for early 2024.

Right now, we’re back to to doing what we do best in the west – pretending. Pretending all of this will sort itself out because, as far back as most people’s memories go, that’s how things have gone.

Pretending that war happens over there, and that allowing our entertainments to continue uninterrupted isn’t just okay, but somehow brave.

Pretending that it’s 1999 forever and ever, and people will always get along in the end.

Eventually, reality gets in the way of pretending. Of all the things that happened in sports this year, the quiet return of reality was the one that made the greatest impact, though the full force of it may not arrive for a while yet.