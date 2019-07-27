 Skip to main content

Aaron Brown edges Andre De Grasse by three-hundredths of a second to win Canadian 100 title

Aaron Brown edges Andre De Grasse by three-hundredths of a second to win Canadian 100 title

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Aaron Brown reacts after competing in the men's 100 metre semi-finals at the Canadian Championships in Montreal on July 26, 2019.

Aaron Brown edged Andre De Grasse to capture his second consecutive 100-metre title at the Canadian championships on Friday night.

Brown raced to a time of 10.021 seconds in a photo finish that took about five minutes for officials to determine. De Grasse ran 10.024.

Crystal Emmanuel won the women’s event in 11.17 seconds.

The close finish was the punctuation mark on a thrilling night of racing. Both sprinters dipped under the 10-second barrier in the 100-metre semi-finals, setting up the sizzling final.

Brown, a 27-year-old from Toronto, tied his personal best of 9.96 in his heat. Two heats earlier, De Grasse cruised to 9.98 to win his heat, which was plagued by three false starts.

But two hours later, temperatures had dropped, and the wind – both sprinters benefited from tailwind in the semis – had died.

De Grasse, a triple Olympic medallist, was gunning to regain his Canadian title, after two hamstring injuries shelved the better part of the past two seasons. De Grasse owned the Canadian 100 title between 2015 and ‘17.

The 24-year-old from Markham, Ont., was third last year, then strained his hamstring in the 200 metres. He was forced to shut down his season early for the second consecutive summer.

De Grasse dipped below the 10-second mark last week for the first time since the Rio Olympics when he ran 9.99 at the Diamond League stop in London.

Brown’s best time this season had been 10.07 at the Lausanne Diamond League meet.

Brown will look to repeat as the Canadian 200 champion, while De Grasse is only racing the 100 metres in Montreal.

