Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says his intention is to play for the New York Jets in the coming season as the four-time NFL MVP quarterback waits for the Green Bay Packers to trade him.Jeffrey Phelps/The Associated Press

It is in the natural order of things that if an athlete has leverage over a club, he or she will use it.

There are rules to this sort of thing. First among them – no publicity. You can flip tables behind the scenes. We all have a special way of communicating our needs.

But go public? That’s a bad look. Tawdry. You’re insulting the fans.

As it turns out, the fans don’t care. As long as they win the deal, they’ll think you’re Warren Buffett with a six pack. Even the team you’ve jilted will eventually welcome you back.

That’s what America is – people doing bad things to each other, then apologizing and being forgiven. Grudges are for the old world. The new one is built on catharsis.

It’s now quite normal to see players refuse to dress, threaten to strike and/or demand a trade through the media.

But then there’s Aaron Rodgers. Rarely in the history of sport has one man put two teams through so much, just because he can.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old quarterback moved one Monopoly space closer to landing on Broadway. The latest gambit was announcing what everyone in the world already knew – that he would like to play for the New York Jets, please and thank you.

Rodgers’s current team, the Green Bay Packers, played trade-me-or-maybe-I’ll-retire with him last year. Green Bay lost. It re-upped Rodgers to a new US$50-million-per-year contract. The Packers looked like absolute fools in the bargain.

Though he is the highest-paid player in the NFL, Rodgers has now decided that wasn’t a great deal. For him.

Now he wants to leave. No, for real this time. Also, he’s sorry. Sorry that Green Bay is being ridiculous about it.

“I made it clear my intention was to play and to play for the New York Jets, and I haven’t been holding anything up,” Rodgers told a friendly radio show on Wednesday. “It’s the compensation that the Packers are trying to get.”

Let’s break that thought down. Rodgers could have done that this last year, but decided to sign a new deal instead. He’s making money like a 19th-century railroad baron. He’s determined to leave, but only if he can go to one particular team. The only reason there’s a hold-up is because Green Bay is greedy.

Then there’s the pain the Jets are willing to endure to get him. Rodgers has reportedly sent them a list of the receivers he is willing to work with. Not a one of them is already in New York (too easy). Several are former Green Bay teammates who are now valued members of other teams. One of them – Odell Beckham Jr. – is just a guy Rodgers knows and likes.

So the Jets have to clear out an entire corner of their locker room to bring in brand new players, all of whom know they are on Rodgers’s wish-list. It’s not what you’d call bargaining from a position of strength.

The demands are one thing. The timetable is another. This business could be figured out over a couple of days of concentrated back-and-forth. But Rodgers won’t let that happen. He keeps very publicly wandering off to do his own non-football thing.

One of those things was a “darkness retreat.” What is a darkness retreat? Well, if you’re a regular person, it’s being single, unemployed, unable to afford wifi and hanging towels instead of curtains in your coffin-like studio apartment. If you’re rich, it’s a spa experience.

I’m thinking of starting a cleaning retreat. If you manage to get in behind the fridge, that’s extra because then it’s a strength-and-cleaning retreat.

Rodgers went on his woo-woo walkabout just as the Jets rumours began to hot up.

There’s a word for all of this – delightful. There’s no little guy in this scenario, but some big guys are getting it right where it hurts.

For a lot of years, Rodgers was a good NFL soldier. He didn’t start a game until his fourth season in the league. He wasn’t able to exorcise the ghost of Brett Favre until he’d been a pro for nearly a decade. For a lot longer than that, his public persona was that of a football drone. More human chum for the NFL system. Lavishly rewarded chum, but chum nonetheless.

It’s only in the past couple, three years that Rodgers has come into himself.

It’s a typical timeline for most people – you spend your 20s feeling like you are in danger of bursting into tears half the time. It’s only well into your 30s that you begin to feel any mastery over life.

Most pros never get that far. By the time they’re developing an independent personality, they’ve got robotic knees and shaky job security. Rodgers is one of the very first football players to reach middle age with his clout completely intact.

Now he’s got a ton of personality. He’s a regular personality factory.

This is not to say he’s the brightest bulb in every room. Spend five minutes listening to Rodgers talk about vaccines. It’s like watching a cat chase the beam of a flashlight.

All we’re saying is that Rodgers has figured out how the power dynamics of professional sport work. They are weighted against the individual. Once anyone gets out of line, they are upbraided for ingratitude and selfishness. The people doing the upbraiding are millionaires working for billionaires.

The system is fixed. Only a few very special players are in the position to even it out. Rodgers is one of them.

Maybe the rhetorical beating he took during COVID has prompted him to bite every hand that has ever fed him. Maybe it’s pure avarice. Maybe he has a wonderful sense of the ridiculous. Most likely, it’s a combo of those things.

Whatever it is, I’m for it. Sports doesn’t need more rules-compliant, company men. What it needs are a few arsonists.

They perform the crucial task of reminding everyone that there’s nothing fair about this. ‘This’ being everything. There’s no such thing as an even playing field. The rules apply to those of us who are unable to set our own.

The lucky few who can make it up as they go along have a duty to the rest of us to point out that fundamental imbalance. Otherwise, we get so busy cheering that we forget it’s there.