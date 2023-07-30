Open this photo in gallery: New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during a practice session at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J. on July 30.The Canadian Press

In a perfect world, everybody wants a few things from their job – to be esteemed, to be well-recompensed and to enjoy what they do.

Having got more and more of the first two things, the modern professional athlete appears to be giving up on the third.

When was the last time you heard a pro talk for any length of time about their job and sound happy about it? I’m not talking about 30 seconds in the hallway between periods. But in one of those big profile takeouts stars do in magazines when they’re trying to launch a new energy drink or start a production company.

There’s a lot of talk about pressure and how hard it is to manage expectations. There’s usually some lament about lost youth and a laundry list of personal sacrifices. It’s almost always a tale of woe.

You could guess why this is happening. The higher they ascend from the rest of us, the more important it is they convince people they are beaten down by worry and only surviving because of an indomitable will.

Whatever the reasons, it sounds exhausting. Aside from the millions and millions and millions of dollars, one wonders why anyone would put up with it.

Then, like a pinprick of light off in the distance, there’s Aaron Rodgers.

Does any athlete in the world have more fun than this guy? Has any of them better leveraged their celebrity to do exactly what they want? Is any less apologetic about pleasing himself?

In a better world, more athletes would be like Manchester United star Marcus Rashford. Rashford used his own experience to embarrass the British government into funding school meals for thousands of poor children. Every famous person is an activist now, but Rashford is something you don’t see often – one who’s made a tangible difference.

Rodgers isn’t like Rashford. He’s not using his celebrity to do good works. He’s using his celebrity to go to the right parties and play on a team that’s in a cool city. It’s vacuous, but it’s also honest.

A couple of years ago, Rodgers was the greatest athletic villain going. He’d done two things wrong – have loud, stupid opinions; and seem insufficiently grateful to play on a team that was going nowhere.

I thought Rodgers’s take on vaccines – he is not for them – was refreshing. The usual suspects on this end of the topic were whack-a-doodles with iffy medical degrees and upper-middle-class helicopter parents. Here, finally, was exactly the right sort of spokesperson for the anti-vax movement – a guy who gets hit in the head for a living.

The refreshing part was Rodgers’s stump-like insistence on seeing things his own way, without feeling any need to explain his conclusions. What a lovely metaphor for early 21st-century culture.

In refusing to submit to public pressure, Rodgers proved an important point about our collective ethics – they extend only until we get bored, and then they peter out.

Rodgers applied the same rule to his endless game of footsie with the Green Bay Packers. They gave him everything he asked for and, by way of thanks, he dangled and humiliated them.

It’s not often you see an individual give a billion-dollar corporation the corporate run-around, but that’s what Rodgers managed. He kept saying he was happy to stay when he very obviously wasn’t. Everyone knew he was full of it, but no one was allowed to say that out loud for fear of destabilizing the system.

Once again, Rodgers instinctively understood what was required – patience. If you string the story out long enough, people will move on to the next thing.

By the time Rodgers had rolled the Packers all the way over and forced a move to the New York Jets, no one was angry at him any more. They’d been worn out.

Will Rodgers make a difference to the moribund Jets? Probably not. He’s 39 years old. He’s lost a lot of his zip.

But meanwhile, he is taking full advantage of the perks of his new position. He’s showing up at Taylor Swift shows and Rangers games. He cadged a ticket to sit in the front rows at the Emmys. He Instagrams his nights out like he’s trying to make an ex jealous.

He also made a large charitable donation – to the Jets (Forbes estimated value: US$5.4-billion).

Rodgers took a US$35-million salary haircut in order to give the club enough cap room to sign some more talent.

“Jets Laud Aaron Rodgers’ Sacrifice,” read one headline.

‘Sacrifice’? Sacrifice is somebody giving you half their sandwich. It’s not a guy who’s already made $300-million playing football, who’s still going to make another $75-million, giving back a few bucks he doesn’t need.

But that’s another Rodgers trick. So few pros seem to understand the rules of the game they play. We’re not talking offside. We’re talking how to win friends and manipulate people.

Yesterday, Rodgers was an ungrateful, dangerous thought criminal. Today, he’s a team-first, happy-go-lucky guy who loves Broadway. It cost him the equivalent of a Gerhard Richter painting.

All he had to do … and this is the big secret nobody tells you until you learn it from experience … was nothing.

He continued to do exactly what he wanted to do, got the thing he wanted and then did nothing. People grew bored of being upset at him and decided to like him instead. Why? Who knows? People are strange. They often pursue that which retreats from them.

Neither you nor I can do this, but big-time pro athletes can. They can do whatever they want. The only expectation in return for all this good fortune is that they win.

The new Rodgers-era Jets play their first preseason game on Thursday. If things go poorly, Rodgers will be having less fun. If the season goes sideways, even less than that.

But something tells me that even when things aren’t going his way, Rodgers has figured out how to enjoy his job more than most of his colleagues in sport enjoy theirs on their best day.

Maybe it’s the value of the experience. Maybe it’s his outlook. Or maybe it’s just not caring what anybody thinks.