 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

According to Mark Shapiro, his era starts now

Cathal Kelly
Cathal Kelly
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro watches the first official spring training baseball workout in Dunedin, Fla., on Feb. 22, 2016.

Frank Gunn/The Associated Press

So as it turns out, the first five years of the Mark Shapiro era were a bit of a fake-out. That wasn’t an era at all. It was the prep work for an era that starts now. Which is pretty good work if you can get it.

The Toronto Blue Jays regime begins its first real campaign Thursday afternoon in the Bronx.

We’re not counting the 2016 season, which was a playoff year, because Shapiro & Co. spent a lot of it moaning about how bare their predecessor left the cupboards. Or the 2017 or 2018 campaigns, which were great right up until they started playing games. Or the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, which were all about youth and its difficulties.

Story continues below advertisement

This, this right here, this is the real thing.

In the off-season, the Jays procured the best free agent on the market in George Springer. Their young core is entering its third season together. They’ve had forever and a day to fix the pitching.

Don’t even mention all the tidying up beforehand. Five sports years is 20 human years. It’s a generation.

Surely, the Jays have reached whatever roster goal it was they set for themselves back when that’s all they ever talked about?

“We’re either there or really close to there,” Shapiro told the Toronto Sun a few days ago.

Ah. Right.

Apparently, the new motto is a lot like the old motto – everything takes time, even time, because everyone knows that taking time takes time.

Story continues below advertisement

The real brilliance of the Shapiro/Atkins era hasn’t been roster construction. It’s the constant delaying of expectations.

That’s not meant ironically. They are brilliant at it. They haven’t managed anything of consequence yet, and everyone at the top has signed or is negotiating contract extensions.

If the audience is gullible enough, this game within the game can be played forever. The Washington Generals have been “really close to there” for 70 years.

You can’t blame Shapiro for playing things this way because it works. It wouldn’t work in New York or Boston, which is why those organizations are world class. But it works here, where people are more easily confused by process arguments (e.g. “we have a plan,” “this is part of the plan,” “we’re so close”).

In Boston, the only process argument you can get away with is declarative – “I promise to be good within X window of time.” The penalty for not reaching your stated goal is getting marched down to the Charles River and set adrift.

Rather than begin another year of discovery, of figuring out how things work, of getting to know each other, it might help to think of this in real-world terms.

Story continues below advertisement

When you get a job at a hedge fund, I’m assuming they don’t say, “Suzie, great to have you. The important thing is that you take your time and figure out how everything works. If you lose a million dollars an hour for the first six months, that’s all part of it.”

I assume they expect you to produce now. That’s why they scouted you so hard. That’s why they paid you so much. That’s why kids want your name on their jerseys.

At some point, the conversation around the Jays must shift from “they might be pretty good” to “they better be pretty good.” Why not now? This isn’t a punishment. It’s for their own benefit. No great work gets done without expectations.

“Really close to there” is not an expectation. It’s an excuse delivered six months in advance.

It won’t kill someone to say, “This team is built to win now and that’s what we expect it to do.” If things don’t turn out the way you hoped, there’s nothing wrong with saying, “We’re disappointed. We thought we’d be better, and we fully expect to make up for that mistake next year.”

That used to be the normal way of things. You were paid now, so you were expected to produce now. Any executive can spend years sitting on his hands, accruing picks, spending no money, making promises that are more like wishes and delaying expectations. If you have a passing knowledge of baseball, you could do it, too.

Story continues below advertisement

It takes a special one to go all in and risk his employment on one or two rolls. Former Jays GM Alex Anthopoulos did it. He is remembered fondly in Toronto for a bunch of reasons, but none moreso than that. He took a risk that half-paid off and, functionally, got him fired. It’s a rare breed in pro sports that takes that chance any more.

So can the Jays win this year? On paper, yes. With that young murderer’s row they have at the top of the order, they’ll score a ton of runs. And with that casualty list they call a pitching staff, they will allow a ton, as well. The trick will be managing the margin.

The real weakness of this team isn’t positional or tactical. It’s philosophical. It hasn’t one. The team doesn’t worry about what it all means. It’s just drifting along, hoping for everything and expecting nothing.

Talking moonily about the best-case scenario isn’t enough. Everyone wants to do well. We’re talking about genuine fear of failure and the consequences of losing. The Yankees have that baked in, always. The Jays had it in 2015 and then it drifted away.

It’s time for that fear to return.

They may not win. You’re not going to fire everyone if they fail. But until then, the idea of failing should haunt them. They should see winning as a necessary condition of the roster that’s been built. They should feel like they are all at risk if they don’t deliver.

Story continues below advertisement

Until that sense of responsibility is established, the Jays aren’t going to get “there,” or anywhere else.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies