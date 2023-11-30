Open this photo in gallery: Dan Near is set to become the next commissioner of the Western Hockey League.HO/The Canadian Press

Dan Near is set to become the next commissioner of the Western Hockey League.

The 43-year-old Adidas executive was introduced at a press conference today.

Near will replace Ron Robison, who previously announced that 2023-24 would be his final season in charge.

Near spent more than a decade in the NHL’s marketing department before moving to Adidas, where he most recently served as the company’s global head of hockey.

The Markham, Ont., native’s resume at the sports apparel giant included spearheading the NHL’s popular “Reverse Retro” jerseys.

Near will begin his WHL work Jan. 1 before taking over the commissioner’s office Feb. 15.