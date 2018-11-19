Adonis Creed comes to Toronto

Open this photo in gallery Michael B. Jordan attends the MLSE Launch Pad to surprise a group of youth with a donation of boxing equipment in Toronto, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Galit Rodan

A group of Toronto kids erupts in ear-piercing shrieks of excitement while focusing their surprised eyes on the famous movie star who appears from behind a curtain in their gym.

Michael B. Jordan is dressed in a black knit sweater, jeans and suede boots. It is a stark contrast from the muscular, bare-chested characters he has portrayed on-screen while blooming into one of the fastest-rising men in Hollywood.

The American actor is on a whirlwind stop in Toronto during a promotional tour for his new drama Creed II, in which he reprises the role of young boxer Adonis Creed. The 31-year-old stopped by to donate boxing equipment to Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment’s Launch Pad, a sport-for-development facility catering to the city’s at-risk youth.

Jordan flashes his million-watt smile while fitting the eager kids into gloves and holding up pads so they can throw exuberant jabs at him. Minutes earlier, Toronto mascots Carlton the Bear and the Raptor had the kids enthralled with their antics, but now it’s MBJ who has them rapt.

Then Warner Brothers staffers steer Jordan into a locker-room. They tell another local sports writer and I that we can share one six-minute interview with the actor. He has a flight to catch, and flurries have turned Toronto’s streets into a slushy mess. There’s also a back hallway lined with entertainment media, all hoping to capture a fly-by moment with Jordan.

The GQ Man of the Year does not appear stressed by this time crunch. The native of Newark, N.J., sits before a Creed II poster board that shows his character in fight shape. Adonis is decked in American flag boxing trunks like those once worn by his late father, the great Apollo Creed, the nemesis-turned-friend of Rocky Balboa.

Starring alongside Sylvester Stallone, Jordan is the fresh face of the Rocky series that brings the beloved sports film franchise to a new generation. He’s recently appeared on countless U.S. talk shows and magazine covers. The young fictitious boxer even has a real-life Nike Adonis clothing collection, which the actor touts to his 7.9 million Instagram followers.

Jordan, right, holds pads while engaging with youth and coaches at the MLSE Launch Pad.

Jordan tells us he takes pride in changing his body for different roles. He wanted to look a certain way for Creed – released in 2015 – muscular but not too big, believable as a young fighter. After that, he wanted more bulk for his Oscar-buzzing performance as villain Erik Killmonger in Black Panther. Then, for Creed II, he chiselled and tightened that shape to give pop to a boxer three years older and far more experienced than in the first film.

“For Black Panther, I wanted to look like a soldier, physically intimidating, so I put on a lot of weight for that. I lifted a lot of weights and I got big,” Jordan says. “When Creed II came around, I was building off that frame and the foundation I’d built for Black Panther and I added on a couple more pounds. I did more cardio to really tighten everything up and really shred. We got the look we wanted.”

Jordan says he got up to 197 pounds, and that was a lot of weight to carry on his 5′11 1/2″ frame – “give me every inch,” he says.

The film, which opens Nov. 21, is not only a sequel to Creed but also to the memorable 1985 film Rocky IV. That’s when mountainous Russian fighter Ivan Drago killed Apollo Creed in the ring, before Rocky avenged his friend’s death by beating Drago in an epic U.S.-Soviet supermatch.

Creed II sees the Drago family issue a challenge: a title bout between Adonis and Drago’s son, Viktor. Rocky pleads with young Adonis not to take the fight, warning “that kid was raised in hate, he’s dangerous.”

The fiery Viktor Drago – all angry and muscled – evokes as much fear as his father did. Playing this role, cast to tower over Jordan in the ring, is Florian Munteanu, a 6-foot-4 Romanian-German amateur fighter and fitness model. Dolph Lundgren returns as an aged Drago, and harks back to the ’85 flick by using many gems, including “My son will break your boy.”

As he has since the first Creed movie, Jordan enlisted the help of celebrity fitness trainer Corey Calliet to help him get that ripped appearance and build the strength and endurance needed to choreograph and film such high-octane scenes.

Jordan and Calliet boot-camped in Philadelphia beforehand. They kept an ultraclean diet with small meals every three hours – think broccoli, brown rice, chicken. That fuelled Jordan’s routine of heavy cardio, weight-training, boxing, swimming and calisthenics. They worked out two to three times a day, six days a week.

The American actor visited the Launch Pad while on a whirlwind stop in Toronto during a promotional tour for his new drama Creed II, in which he reprises the role of young boxer Adonis Creed

To learn to box from the ground up, Jordan had help from real-life boxer Andre Ward, who reprises his role as heavyweight rival Danny “Stuntman” Wheeler in Creed II.

“I remember seeing the ceiling of the gym a lot because my head kept going back every time he’d hit me with his jab,” Jordan says of their sparring sessions. “He taught me to keep my hands up for sure.”

Real-life boxing coaches Robert Sale and Patrice “Boogie” Harris helped train Jordan, too, and they work the corners in the film. Jordan arrived in Philly several months before filming to soak in the life.

“I like to go out to wherever we’re shooting and that’s where I start to spend time with a lot of fighters and really lock in and close off the outside world,” Jordan says.

After 10 weeks of shooting in Philadelphia, Jordan, Stallone and the crew travelled to Deming, N.M., to film a signature piece of any Rocky film: the training montage. There in a desert setting, they filmed Jordan training savage-style – hitting tires and bags, pounding a sledgehammer into the ground and running down a desolate road. (Suspend your criticisms about the practicality of an elite athlete training in a desert before a high-stakes competition, and just enjoy the cinematography.)

Jordan and Munteanu were mostly swinging and missing or pulling their punches when filming their fights. But some blows landed, especially when capturing slow-motion shots. Jordan was detail-oriented in his boxing work.

“It’s a mixture of everything but legs are super important, footwork is something we really wanted to showcase in Creed II,” Jordan says. “To show him being elusive and trying to get out of dangerous situations he gets put into with Viktor Drago.”

We get the wrap-it-up sign from Jordan’s handlers, and the smiling actor keeps talking about boxing until he’s ushered out. The next cameras await him, and then he is off into the night.