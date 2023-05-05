Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthewsand Florida Panthers centre Sam Bennett vie for the puck in game two of the second round of the NHL playoffs in Toronto, on May 4.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Right now, the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t a team. They’re a tone.

That tone is whispered, funereal and often irritated. It is detached and occasionally delusional. It’s the sound of someone who knows they’ve just screwed up, but is already tired of talking about it. It is the tone of losing.

Ryan O’Reilly doesn’t have that tone.

“We had control of the game for a bit there, but a couple of little plays kind of gave them the momentum,” O’Reilly said after Thursday’s Game 2 loss to the Florida Panthers.

The words are clichéd, but it’s the timbre of the voice that catches you. The high, relaxed register of someone who doesn’t think this is a big deal. Not yet. Direct eye contact, chest out. A man who’s been there before and believes he knows how to fix it.

Whatever the Leafs’ problem is, O’Reilly hasn’t contracted it. On the other hand, Auston Matthews is patient zero.

Coming on right after O’Reilly, the change in mood was palpable. Cap pulled down. Staring at the floor while he talked. Exasperation coming off him in waves.

He used the same words as O’Reilly – “a couple, obviously, mistakes” – but the impression created was diametrically opposed. Here’s someone who doesn’t know what’s going wrong or how to make it better.

When Matthews was asked to explain what mistakes exactly, his vaguely apologetic air turned brittle.

“Just mistakes. I don’t know. What do you want to call it? They’re mistakes.”

It’s a little thing that explains a lot. The key players on other NHL teams – winning teams – don’t sound like their dog died after they lose a close one. The Leafs cannot shake that habit.

It starts at the top. When things go wrong, head coach Sheldon Keefe wears his post-loss defeatitis like a scarlet letter. It’s as if he went to a TED talk on losing and all he remembers from it is: Don’t use many words; project sadness and rage.

How would you describe Thursday’s second period?

“Disappointing.”

Small pause. “Baffling.”

Baffling? The Leafs taking a two-goal, 66-second nap in the middle of a playoff game baffles you? That doesn’t seem a propitious place from which to enact positive change.

And whose fault would that be? The players already know how to skate. Why exactly are you paid millions of dollars, if it’s not to unbaffle the hockey team?

Winning the first round against Tampa was an overdue proof of concept. Sure, Tampa was tired and injured and occasionally the players seemed like they’d rather be at a tiki bar somewhere. But when the Lightning’s must-win reflexes kicked in, the Leafs were able to wrestle them to the ground.

That shows that management has done its job. The roster is sound.

Now, down two games to none to a lesser team, it’s Keefe’s turn. If the Leafs are good enough to beat the Lightning, they’re good enough to beat the Panthers. But are they properly motivated? Are they in the right headspace? Has it occurred to them that two-nothing isn’t the end of the world?

Based on reactions right after Thursday’s game, no, no and no.

By Friday, the Leafs had some new talking points, which sound a lot like the old ones.

“Our group remains confident. Our staff remains confident,” Keefe said. “Confident based on our results in the last series.”

It’s a bit like someone telling you over and over again how happy they are. The effect is the opposite of that intended.

Wherever they’re at now, 7 p.m. Sunday is a ways off. Plenty of time for the Leafs to retreat into one of their sulks.

Keefe loves line changes almost as much as the Toronto media loves reporting on them. But we are now in a post-tactics scenario. Keefe isn’t project managing the Leafs any more. That’s what the regular season was for.

Now that it’s the playoffs, he’s therapizing them. He has 48 hours to put them on the couch and figure out what’s going on in their heads.

If anyone knew that, the first thing they’d teach them is how to talk. Confusion and frustration are contagious. Stop spreading that around.

You can feel most of the Leafs thinking their way through every interaction. Like their best player, a lot of them are not sure who they’re supposed to sound like.

That tone is dictated by the person in charge. It’s why a head coach matters. He sets the beat.

So if the Leafs go down in four or five, that’s on Keefe.

His only job is putting the players in winning positions. If he can’t do that, then what is his purpose?

This disconnect was visible a couple of days ago when New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant did his 2022-23 exit interview with the New York media. After signing everyone and his brother at the deadline, the Rangers spit the bit in the first round.

Gallant wanted to talk about how great his team was in the regular season. The media wanted to do a postmortem on the only result that matters.

“I can’t believe I have to answer some of these questions about me getting fired,” Gallant said. “Disappointing.”

Why is that disappointing? I would think it’s just obvious.

Coaching at the highest level isn’t a summer job. You don’t get to keep it because you show up on time. If you can’t pull results from your team, there are a thousand guys standing behind you who can also design a power play that doesn’t click.

Given how it could have gone, the Leafs’ season isn’t a failure. Not based on recent precedent. But if they go out the way they’re going out right now, would anyone call it a success? And if not, why would you do it the same way with all the same people speaking in the same tone next year?