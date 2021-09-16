 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Sports

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

After lengthy absence, Toronto Arrows finally get to play a game on home turf

Neil Davidson
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Arrows winger Manuel Montero scores a try in 52-7 win over the Seattle Seawolves, in Marietta, Ga., on April 17.

The Canadian Press

The Toronto Arrows will play at home for the first time since June 2019 when the Major League Rugby team hosts the Atlantic Selects all-star side Oct. 16 at York Lions Stadium.

The Arrows played the entire 2021 MLR season out of Mariette, Ga., sharing facilities with Rugby ATL, due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. The 2020 season was cut short after five games, all on the road for the Arrows.

Their last match in Toronto was June 2, 2019, when Sam Malcolm’s 77th-minute drop goal gave the Arrows a 22-20 win over Rugby United New York at Lamport Stadium, sealing a playoff berth in the club’s inaugural season.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto has played 22 straight games on the road since.

The Atlantic Selects will feature top players from the Maritimes, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Quebec.

“We couldn’t wait until 2022 to play at home again,” Arrows president Bill Webb said in a statement. “I think everyone would agree that we’ve waited long enough.

“We’re rallying around our fans for their patience and loyalty, but in turn, this match will also be an opportunity for our fans to rally around our team and build some momentum as we head into the 2022 season.”

The Arrows will be missing some top talent for the exhibition match, with 21st-ranked Canada slated to play No. 28 Chile on Oct. 2 and 9 in a two-legged World Cup qualifying series. Twelve members of the Arrows were named in Kingsley Jones squad for the recent qualifying series won 59-50 on aggregate by the 16th-ranked U.S. Eagles All fans will be required to show proof of full vaccination upon entry for the October exhibition match. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted for admittance, except for those with a verified medical exemption.

The Arrows recently announced the first of their 2022 signings, with backs Guiseppe du Toit, Will Kelly and Malcolm and forwards Ronan Foley, Cole Keith, Jack McRogers, Ollie Nott, Marc-Antoine Ouellet and Andrew Quattrin all returning.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies