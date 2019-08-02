After loss to the U.S., Canada makes changes for rugby test match in Fiji

Canada rugby coach Kingsley Jones has shuffled the deck for Saturday’s Pacific Nations Cup test match against host Fiji at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The Canadian men are coming off a 47-19 loss to the U.S. in Glendale, Colo., in their opening game of the six-team tournament, a warmup for the Rugby World Cup in September.

“We were able to pull a lot out of that first test against U.S.A.,” Jones said in a statement. “It didn’t go our way obviously, but it being the first time these guys have been put to the test out of camp – we’re focusing on the positives.

“We were able to find a lot out about each other and what we need to work on for this next match against Fiji.”

Canada is ranked 21st in the world, compared to No. 9 for Fiji. The Pacific Islanders, five-time winners of the tournament, are coming off a 34-21 away loss to No. 11 Japan.

Only Conor Keys, Matt Heaton and Kyle Baillie retain their place in the Canadian forward pack with Baillie taking over as captain from Tyler Ardron and moving from blindside flanker to the second row.

In the back, Ciaran Hearn remains at inside centre with Peter Nelson shifting from fly half to fullback.

Fiji head coach John McKee has also made changes with lock forward Leone Nakarawa taking over as captain.

Canada will remain in Fiji after Saturday’s match to face No. 14 Tonga on Aug. 8 in Lautoka.

Canada’s Roster:

Rob Brouwer, Eric Howard, Jake Ilnicki, Conor Keys, Kyle Baillie (capt.), Justin Blanchet, Lucas Rumball, Luke Campbell, Gordon McRorie, Shane O’Leary, Kainoa Lloyd, Ciaran Hearn, Nick Blevins, Jeff Hassler, Peter Nelson.

Replacements:

Andrew Quattrin, Djustice Sears-Duru, Matt Tierney, Evan Olmstead, Mike Sheppard, Matt Heaton, Jamie Mackenzie, Conor Trainor.