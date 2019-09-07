 Skip to main content

Sports After winning the U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu is a name we won't forget

Opinion

After winning the U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu is a name we won’t forget

Cathal Kelly
Cathal Kelly
New York
Open this photo in gallery

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, poses for photos with the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams, of the United States, in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York.

Sarah Stier/The Associated Press

As recently as this past spring, you’d probably never heard of Bianca Andreescu.

Now you will never stop hearing about her.

Forget everyone else. With apologies to the McDavids, Crosbys and Hendersons of the world, this next decade belongs to Andreescu. Absolutely out of nowhere, she no longer has any Canadian peers in terms of fame and reach.

After winning the U.S. Open on Saturday in a comprehensive defeat of the greatest women’s player of all time, Andreescu, 19, is now this country’s greatest global export. She is going to be bigger than Jesus and, on the evidence, will be so for a very long time.

Andreescu beat Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in a final of outstanding quality. This wasn’t a hobbled Williams or an out-of-practice Williams. This was the best ever at the peak of her late-career powers. And Andreescu cut right through her.

Afterward, Andreescu reverted to the type the crowd had been hoping to see during the match – the kindly, bumbling Canadian.

She apologized to the crowd for winning – “I know you guys wanted Serena to win so I’m sorry.”

As they handed her the winner’s cheque for US$3.85 million, Andreescu said, “I’ve never received this much.”

And when they handed her the winner’s cup, she said, “Which is the front?”

That’s how new this is, for her and all the rest of us. We’ve never had a major singles champion. All of a sudden, we have something even better. We have what is, just at this moment, the best women’s player in the world.

Andreescu’s elation was amplified by Williams’ desolation. She has now been to four slam finals since giving birth. She has yet to win a set in any of them.

She’d been swatting away opponents during the two weeks in Flushing Meadows.

None of the talking heads bet on her to beat Williams on Saturday. Andreescu wasn’t just playing the competitor. She was taking on an arena determined to see her lose.

They screamed through her serve and cheered her errors. The chair umpire spent much of the match exasperatedly saying, “Please,” in order to shut them up. It didn’t help.

Williams had Meghan Markle and Anna Wintour in her box. Andreescu didn’t even have Coco the poodle.

But Andreescu didn’t bend. She broke Williams in the first game of the match and then broke her again. As the set ended, Williams appeared to weep in frustration while sitting in her chair.

Andreescu steam-rolled Williams in the second before the moment got on top of her. Up 5-1 and at championship point, she let Williams back in it. It got to 5-5. The noise was so deafening Andreescu plugged her ears after points. During breaks, she began covering her head with a towel.

But then with a rush and a push and with one last great effort she steadied her own ship before tipping over Williams’. The winning shot was Andreescu’s game in miniature – a laser-beam return of serve that Williams could only watch as it sped by her.

Andreescu didn’t preen in front of the hostile audience, though you’d have forgiven her for it. She went to Williams first, then she lay down spread-eagled on the court for a long time. After a bit, she got up and went to hug each and every one of the nobodies in her box.

The Canadian didn’t just win a slam. She broke into the house of the best there ever was and stole all her treasure. Serena Williams will continue to play tennis, but Andreescu just killed her aura of invulnerability. By the time the next slam season rolls around, no one will believe in Williams any more.

The queen died on Saturday. In keeping with the way of these things, the world just met the new one.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
