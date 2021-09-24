A.J. Galante and the Trashers were hockey’s original bad boys

Open this photo in gallery James Galante and A.J. Galante in Untold: Crime and Penalties. COURTESY OF NETFLIX/Netflix

A.J. Galante runs a boxing gym and fight-promotion business in Danbury, Conn. Each morning his drive takes him past the arena where much of the carnage in the Netflix documentary Untold: Crime and Penalties takes place.

In 2004, when he was 17 and all baggy pants and gold chains, A.J. was appointed president and general manager of a team in the now-defunct United Hockey League. A.J.’s father, James, purchased an expansion franchise in the minor-pro league and handed him the reins.

The club was called the Trashers because his father oversaw a waste-hauling empire. With a mascot dressed as a garbage can and a roster comprised with an ample number of goons, the Trashers became wildly popular in working-class Danbury. As opposing players were knocked silly and beaten to a pulp, fans taunted them and offered single-digit salutes.

Story continues below advertisement

The Trashers – the real-life embodiment of the rough-and-tumble team from the movie Slap Shot – flouted rules of hockey decorum and league authority, but filled their little 3,500-seat rink. Along with many enforcers, the Trashers had some talented skill players, including Mike Rupp and Brent Gretzky. Rupp had scored the Stanley Cup-winning goal for the New Jersey Devils just two years earlier; Gretzky is Wayne’s little brother.

The team’s fall occurred as quickly as its rise. It was disbanded after two years when James Galante, whom the FBI identified as an associate of the Genovese crime family, pleaded guilty to racketeering and multiple other federal charges. The team made the playoffs in both seasons while players were paid off the books with bags full of cash. The annual salary cap for teams in the league was US$250,000, but investigators found that Danbury secretly paid its skaters and goalies three times as much.

The story was largely unknown outside of Danbury, about 90 kilometres northeast of New York, until the documentary aired in August. That is how A.J. Galante and the Trashers – 15 years after it played a game – suddenly became the talk of hockey.

“I definitely underestimated how big something like this could potentially become,” A.J. Galante, 35, said this week.

In the past month, Galante has been written about by everyone from Forbes to Sports Illustrated. He has appeared on so many podcasts – Barstool Sports and Spittin’ Chiclets among them – that he can’t remember them all.

Open this photo in gallery The story about the Trashers would have gone largely forgotten or completely unknown if not for brothers Chapman and Maclain Way. COURTESY OF NETFLIX/Netflix

“Honestly, it has just been a whirlwind,” says Galante, who has never been charged with a crime.

The story about the Trashers would have gone largely forgotten or completely unknown if not for brothers Chapman and Maclain Way. The co-directors and executive producers of Untold: Crime and Penalties contacted Galante with the idea in 2018 and wouldn’t give up.

Story continues below advertisement

“Throughout the years a lot of people had approached me about doing a book or a movie and we had exhausted about all of the options at that point,” Galante says. “They kept reaching out to me and were so convincing that I decided to go ahead. They told me we were going to blast it out of the park.”

The story is a truthful portrayal of what happened and leaves nothing out. James Galante is described as a scary fellow who kept a picture of The Sopranos cast, autographed by James Gandolfini, in his office. On it, the actor wrote, “To the real Tony Soprano.”

A.J. receives less harsh treatment and is hailed for the way he marketed the team. From the beginning, they were sold as the bad boys of hockey. They had one player who was missing one finger and another with one eye. One of the lines from their fight song was, “Somebody is going to get trashed tonight.”

“We put that out there before we played a game, but we weren’t sure it was going to work,” Galante says. “It was kind of like playing Russian roulette. Basically we knew people were either going to love it or hate it.

“I was unsure what was going to happen and kind of nervous before our first game. Then we played and it was like ripping off a Band-Aid. Almost immediately people fell in love with it and the monkey came off our back.”

Galante says he signed off on the documentary even though he knew parts of it would paint his family unfavourably.

Story continues below advertisement

“I dealt with a lot of that stuff all my life,” he says.

When A.J. was in high school, his father went to prison for seven months for tax evasion. Later, James served more than seven years.

“I realized the producers had a job to do and have no complaints about what they did. It was super accurate and done the right way.

“I realize it’s the type of story where one side can’t be told without the other.”

Galante was obsessed with The Mighty Ducks films and wrestling as a kid. Pro wrestlers, including the Rock, showed up at one of his birthday parties. When fellow students in Grade 1 were asked what lessons they had learned from their parents, A.J. told his teacher, “If you don’t rat on anybody, you are a stand-up guy.”

He was a bit of a roughneck when he played high-school hockey but stopped after he suffered an injury.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was the physical part of the game that drew me in,” he says.

After the Trashers were dissolved, he drove an oil-delivery truck for 10 years, and then opened Champs Boxing and Fitness Club. It is only in the past few years that he has begun to watch hockey again. The game has changed significantly from when he was in his teens.

“It’s not necessarily better or worse, it’s just different from what I grew up watching,” Galante says. “The sport evolves. I just know from a management standpoint, that people enjoy that tougher kind of game.

“Sometimes I think the executives and athletes forget that.”