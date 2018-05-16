 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Alberta-based gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Montreal

Alberta-based gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Montreal

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police say an Alberta-based gymnastics coach is facing sexual assault charges in Montreal dating back to the 1980s and early ’90s.

Michel Arsenault was arrested in Edmonton today by Quebec detectives and local authorities.

A provincial police spokeswoman says six alleged female victims have been identified and that Arsenault faces seven charges in all.

Story continues below advertisement

Audrey-Anne Bilodeau says the women were all between 10 and 20 at the time of the alleged crimes.

The 56-year-old Arsenault is expected to appear in a Montreal courtroom May 24.

Police have not ruled out other alleged victims elsewhere in the province.

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.