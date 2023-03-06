Alberta skip Kevin Koe watches his shot during a match against Reid Carruthers's Wild Card team at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier, at Budweiser Gardens, in London, Ont. on March 6.Geoff Robins

Alberta’s Kevin Koe needed an extra end to complete a 9-7 victory over Reid Carruthers of Wild Card 2 at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Koe made a short in-off for a deuce to improve to 4-0 after seven draws of round-robin play. Carruthers fell to 2-2.

In other early games, Wild Card 3′s Karsten Sturmay edged Yukon’s Thomas Scoffin 7-6 and Ontario’s Mike McEwen dropped an 8-7 decision to Prince Edward Island’s Tyler Smith.

Nova Scotia’s Matthew Manuel scored five points in the eighth end for a 10-4 win over Nunavut’s Jake Higgs.

Two more draws are scheduled for later Monday at Budweiser Gardens.

The playoffs begin Friday and the final is set for Sunday evening.