 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Alberta’s Zeke Thurston claims world saddle bronc title at National Finals rodeo

LAS VEGAS
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alta., captured his second career world championship in saddle bronc at the National Finals rodeo Saturday.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alta., captured his second career world championship in saddle bronc at the National Finals rodeo Saturday.

The 25-year-old capped the 10-day NFR atop the world standings with a record $347,056 in season earnings.

The previous high was $284,938 set by Ryder Wright in 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Thurston also took the title in 2016.

“Honestly, I don’t know what to say,” Thurston told nfrexperience.com.

“I wanted this second one worse than I wanted the first one. I came close last year, but it was a roller coaster out here. Lots of ups and downs, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

He is a three-time winner at the Calgary Stampede.

Thurston opened the NFR ranked second just over $47,000 behind Wright of Milford, Utah.

The Albertan began gaining on Wright on opening day with a top score of 88 points aboard Sue City Sue.

Thurston also won the seventh and ninth rounds with a 92.5 ride on Get Smart a half a point short of the arena record and 91 points with Sun Glow respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

Wright didn’t record a score in six of 10 rounds and dropped to third.

Jake Watson of Hope, B.C., placed sixth in saddle bronc with season earnings of $236,406 after wins in the fifth and eighth round at the NFR.

Dawson Hay of Wildwood, Alta., was seventh in his NFR debut with $197,747 and picked up a win in the sixth round.

Bull rider Jordan Hansen of Ponoka, Alta., placed fifth at $214,792. He won Saturday’s final round with an 88.5 ride on Hell Hound.

Bareback rider Clint Laye of Cadogan, Alta., was ninth and steer wrestler Scott Guenther of Provost, Alta., finished 12th.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies