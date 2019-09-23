 Skip to main content

Sports Alexander leads Canadian women in 87-51 rout of Cuba at FIBA AmeriCup

San Juan, Puerto Rico
The Canadian Press
Kayla Alexander had a game-high 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead Canada’s women’s basketball team in a 87-51 rout over Cuba on Monday at the FIBA AmeriCup.

The tournament is the first step in qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe and Sami Hill added 12 points apiece for the Canadians, who earned their second victory in as many days at the AmeriCup. Bridget Carleton chipped in with 10 points.

Anisleidy Galindo led Cuba with 15 points and Yamara Amargo had 12.

Canada shot 50 per cent (31 of 62) from the field and outrebounded Cuba 50-31.

Canada is the two-time defending FIBA AmeriCup champion, and has climbed the medal podium in seven of the last eight AmeriCup tournaments.

The top two teams from each group advance to the semifinals, with the winners of each semi-final advancing to the Sept. 29 final.

Canada, ranked fifth in the world, is in Group A with Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and host Puerto Rico.

The Canadians opened the tournament with a 109-53 victory over Mexico on Sunday. They play Puerto Rico on Tuesday and the Dominican Republic on Thursday.

As part of the new women’s Olympic qualifying format, the top eight teams earn spots in FIBA women’s Olympic prequalifying tournaments in November.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

