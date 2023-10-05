New Zealand overcame a sluggish start to beat Uruguay 73-0 in its final pool match at the Rugby World Cup on Thursday. But the All Blacks’ performance was less than the polished quarter-final rehearsal they were hoping for.

New Zealand took 20 minutes to score the first try of the match and for much of the first quarter was put under pressure by Uruguay, which rose to the occasion of the first official test match between the teams.

The All Blacks recovered to score four tries in the second quarter and lead 26-0 by halftime. But they will look back on their shaky start with concern as they were often turned over at breakdowns by Uruguay and at times looked stretched in defense.

Still, the All Blacks finished with 11 tries including a second-half hat trick to winger Leicester Fainga’anuku. After their first up loss to France, they beat Namibia 71-0, Italy 96-17 and added another 73 points on Thursday.

Both teams had early tries disallowed: The All Blacks twice, to Cam Roigard and Damian McKenzie, and Uruguay a crowd-pleasing effort which was finished by Manuel Ardao, who was just taken into touch in a covering tackle by Will Jordan.

New Zealand’s solid scrum gave it a foothold in the match and scrumhalf Roigard again played a leading role, staking a claim for a bench role in the quarter-finals squad.

McKenzie also shone from fullback and his sublime piece of skill to create a try for Jordan was the All Blacks’ highlight of the first half. He kicked ahead and when the ball bounced, he balanced precariously close to the touchline and swept the ball one-handed to Jordan.

By halftime, the All Blacks had control of possession and tries came more regularly. They were able to lift the tempo of the match as they had tried but mostly failed to do in the first half as referee Wayne