Sports

All Blacks drop to third place on world rugby rankings

WELLINGTON, New Zealand
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

New Zealand's Caleb Clarke and Ardie Savea, right, react following the Tri-Nations rugby test between Argentina and New Zealand at Bankwest Stadium, Sydney, Nov.14, 2020.

The Associated Press

After back to back losses to Australia and Argentina, New Zealand has dropped to third place on rugby’s ranking list, its lowest point since the ranking system began.

New Zealand lost to Australia 24-22 in the final test of their four-match Bledisloe Cup series, then suffered its first-ever loss to Argentina, 25-15 in Sydney on Saturday.

Argentina was ranked 10th before its historic win and has moved up to eighth, while Australia is steady in sixth place.

New Zealand previously was in second place behind world champion South Africa, which chose to miss the Rugby Championship in Australia and hasn’t played a test since winning the Rugby World Cup in Japan last year.

England, which beat Georgia 40-0 in London on Saturday, moves up from third to second place, leap-frogging New Zealand.

Wales, on a six-test losing streak, has dropped from eighth to ninth place, its lowest point since 2012.

The rankings began in 2003.

