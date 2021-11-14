Sports agent Scott Boras attends a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 15.Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

It says something about the state of baseball, and sports more generally, that superagent Scott Boras has become the moral philosopher of competitive decline.

Every off-season, Boras sweeps into baseball’s various meetings and marketplaces like Caesar returned from the frontier. His favourite rhetorical mode is “friends, Romans, countrymen.” As he gets older, the language gets more purple.

This past week, he was on about the World Series champion Atlanta Braves. Atlanta was an also-ran in July. But it tooled up at the trade deadline and went on an almighty run to a title. It’s a Cinderella story (except all the Cinderellas in it are rich).

Boras isn’t a fan.

“We have seen the championship in 60 days,” he said, going all Old Testament on us. “The rules allow them to be a less-than-.500 team at Aug. 1 and add four players, five players from teams that no longer wanted to compete and for very little cost change the entirety of their team.”

Boras’s problem here is that the pump-and-dump style of roster building now popular in all the major sports creates a buyers’ market.

Why sign guys to huge, forever contracts when you can go bargain hunting instead? If things are going okay halfway through the year, you pump. If things are going poorly, you dump.

It’s not exactly the sport of kings. More like the sport of lawn-sale pickers. But it’s, a) often effective, and b) always profitable. Owners like those odds.

Should we care that players who got used to signing $300-million deals may instead have to settle for low nine figures instead? We should not. There are no losers in the sports bazaar, only degrees of winners.

But what the average fan might care about is what this all-in/all-out tactic is doing to the regular season. It’s stopped mattering. The only reason it exists anymore is revenue generation. The regular season is where everyone makes their money. The postseason is where everyone starts caring.

This tedious six-month cash grab is currently on display yet again in the NHL. As of Sunday, we’re about a sixth of the way through the season. It’s not a lot, but it’s enough to get some sense of where everybody’s laying.

Two-and-a-half weeks ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs were preparing to lower the lifeboats and start setting people adrift. Now they’re at full sail, (nearly) astride the Eastern Conference. Get used to that pattern.

A few teams have hit the skids (ahem, Montreal) but the grouping at the top is so large and so close it’s as though they hadn’t played any games at all. As of this writing, the top 15 teams in the standings were all within five points of each other. In the west, the top nine were within two points of one another.

This is what the NHL got when it went to its two points for a win/one point for an overtime loss system. The league wanted the guarantee of a permanent bottleneck near the top, in turn guaranteeing excitement near the end of the season as teams jostle for position.

But this presupposed that the best teams would dominate throughout. That’s become a mug’s game. Now you have to think like an Olympian – it isn’t about being great all the time, but about being great at the right time.

In the new way of things, you set up a provisional team to begin any season. You may have your core of stars, but the pieces around them are interchangeable. You give yourself a couple, three dozen games to see how it’s going.

If it’s going well, you may want to invest at the trade deadline. The pressure to do something at that point – whether it’s buying or selling – has become intense. Thank the omnipresence of “who’s up/down” listicles, power rankings and dedicated deadline-day broadcasts for that.

So you know you’re doing something midseason. You just aren’t sure what.

Once deadline day passes, fans reorient their expectations. If you bought, they get excited. If you sold, they give up. If you did nothing, they get angry.

Now you’ve got another couple of months to glue your new team together. Do you care whether you finish second or sixth? You do not. All that matters is that you qualify for the postseason. You’re going to have to play a good team at some point, so why bother worrying about that? And the only significant benefit of home ice is a theoretical extra night of gate receipts.

In this system, the regular season is no longer a competition. It’s a tedious sorting mechanism, and one in which most teams understood which hat they will be put into before a puck is dropped.

The championship hopefuls, the hope-and-prayers, the rebuilders – they all know who they are and pursue their own goals.

We used to start each season with the happy illusion that anyone could win. It wasn’t likely, but it was possible. Teams reinforced that belief through the way they talked and the moves they made.

Now it’s turned into a futures market. We know who is good and who isn’t even trying. We know things don’t get serious until the season is halfway done. We’re also pretty sure that the teams who look like winners early on won’t look that way near the end.

This isn’t sports. It’s a case study at an MBA program. While it may be good for business now, you’d think someone might worry about fans making their own financial calculations. Because why pay real money to watch the prelims when you know the season doesn’t start until the spring?