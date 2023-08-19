Open this photo in gallery: Montreal Alouettes' Chandler Worthy (30) runs the ball past Ottawa Redblacks' Chizi Umunakwe (30) during first half CFL football action in Ottawa on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Alouettes rode a wild finish and late heroics from quarterback Caleb Evans to defeat the Ottawa Redblacks 25-24 on Saturday night.

The Redblacks had led the entire game, but failed to shut Montreal down on a third down attempt with a minute left in regulation that led to the winning touchdown.

With the win Montreal (6-3) extended its CFL winning streak to four games, while Ottawa dropped to 3-7 and are mired in a four-game losing streak.

Ottawa has yet to beat a division rival this season and now has a 15-game home losing streak against East Division teams.

Evans, a former Redblack, was 24 for 36 for 333 yards, two TDs and two interceptions – and the winning rushing TD.

Ottawa’s Dustin Crum finished the game 14 for 17 for 130 yards and rushed for 42 yards and one TD.

Trailing 24-13, the Alouettes made things interesting after Evans was able to connect with Tyler Snead for a 20-yard TD, but fell short on the two-point convert to trail 24-19 with 2:33 remaining.

Ottawa was its own worst enemy in the third taking a number of penalties, but extended its lead five minutes into the fourth quarter.

After a solid drive to lead his team to the 13-yard line Crum, seeing no great passing lane, opted to run in the TD and with a Lewis Ward convert took a 24-10 lead in front of 19, 475.

Montreal’s David Cote connected on a 50-yard field goal with just over five minutes remaining to make it 24-13.

Trailing 17-3 Montreal was able to make things interesting after Evans connected with Snead for a seven-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter to make it a one-score game.

A solid first half allowed the Redblacks to jump out to a 17-3 lead.

Leading 7-3 Ottawa’s Cleyon Laing, who had three sacks on the night, recovered a fumble at Montreal’s 25-yard line midway through the second quarter. After Nate Behar had a nine-yard gain, Tyrrell Pigrome came in for a short yardage play and ended up running in a 16-yard TD, his second of the game making it 14-3.

Ward connected on a 39-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining in the second quarter to put Ottawa up 17-3.

Pigrome was instrumental earlier in the game as well.

Late in the first quarter Evans threw an interception and Ottawa’s Damon Webb returned it for 67 yards to Montreal’s 34-yard line. Six plays later Pigrome picked up his first CFL touchdown on a one yard rush.

Cote had a 10-yard field goal for its only scoring of the opening half.

Ottawa is back in action next Sunday in Edmonton (1-9), while Montreal will travel to Winnipeg (8-2) on Thursday.