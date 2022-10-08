Bayern's Alphonso Davies, centre, leaves the field after getting injured during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.The Associated Press

Canadian star Alphonso Davies had to leave Bayern Munich’s game against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday with a suspected concussion after taking a boot to the face.

The incident occurred in the 45th minute at Signal Iduna Park when Davies challenged Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham for the ball. The English midfielder, using his body to shield the ball from Davies, knocked the ball into the air with his right foot, looking to pivot and knock it away from the Canadian.

Davies got his head to the ball first and Bellingham’s boot connected with his face, not the ball. The 21-year-old from Edmonton then fell to the ground, clutching his face.

Davies received treatment and looked unsteady as he was helped off the field on the eve of halftime. Davies did not see further action, with Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann saying after the game that the Canadian had a suspected concussion.

Dortmund rallied to tie the game 2-2 on goals in the 74th and 95th minute after Bayern went up 2-0.

With the World Cup looming next month, Davies’ health will be a concern to John Herdman. The Canadian coach is already awaiting Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio’s return to action after taking an elbow to the head in a mid-July game at Chicago.

Davies’ season was interrupted after developing symptoms of myocarditis, a mild heart condition, following a bout of COVID-19. He returned in early April after not having played since mid-December.