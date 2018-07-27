Alta. announces $3.5-million for Edmonton for 2020 ITU World Triathlon Grand Final

The Alberta government is stepping up with $3.5-million for Edmonton when it hosts the International Triathlon Union’s (ITU) World Triathlon Grand Final in 2020.

The Grand Final is a five-day competition featuring 3,500 competitors from 70 countries assisted by 1,500 volunteers.

It’s expected to be beamed to viewers in more than 150 countries.

This will be the third time Edmonton has hosted the ITU Grand Final, and it is forecast to generate more than $44-million in economic activity for the region.

Edmonton hosted the last Grand Final event in 2014, and there have been ITU events in the city ever year since.

Alberta Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda says hosting such events reinforces Alberta’s reputation as a host for large-scale sporting events.