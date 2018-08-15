Altidore, Giovinco unstoppable as Toronto FC claim third straight Canadian Championship

Open this photo in gallery Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first half against the Vancouver Whitecaps at BMO Field, in Toronto, on Aug. 15, 2018. Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

It was a heavy dose of Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco as Toronto FC earned the right to hoist the Voyageurs Cup as Canadian Champions for the third successive time on Wednesday night.

Altidore led the way with three goals, as the reigning MLS Cup champions beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 5-2 in the second leg of the Canadian Championship Final, winning 7-4 on aggregate. Giovinco recorded one along with a pair of assists, and Tosaint Ricketts potted the last.

It was the seventh Voyageurs Cup title for the Reds, which comes with the right to represent Canada in next year’s CONCACAF Champions League.

The match also provided a rare chance for Toronto sports fans to see Canadian teenage sensation Alphonso Davies, dubbed the most promising soccer prospect this country has produced to date. The Whitecaps recently reached an MLS-record transfer agreement to send their 17-year-old midfielder to German powerhouse Bayern Munich at season’s end.

The Canadian teen had one exciting scoring opportunity for Vancouver on Wednesday, and played just over a half.

Davies is a glimmer of optimism for Canada’s long-suffering men’s national team as it aims to strengthen itself before being one of three host countries for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The young star participated in only a portion of the Whitecaps' training session at BMO Field on Tuesday before coaches sidelined him as he continued to feel the effects of a groin injury suffered in the first leg of the final. Afterward, he spoke to media for one minute – saying very little – then hurried off to see medical staff.

The Whitecaps left Davies’s status for Wednesday night’s match a mystery until game time.

Vancouver’s head coach Carl Robinson described Davies as a “great kid,” one who loves video games and showing off his dance moves, a player who soaks up information like a sponge and is beloved by his teammates. They’ve carefully managed the kid during his three years in Vancouver, Robinson stressed, sheltering him from too much media, and infusing him gently into the lineup.

The youngster’s back story reads like the script for a Hollywood film. He was born in a refugee camp in Ghana to Liberian parents fleeing the civil war in their home country. When he was 5, the family moved to Canada. He was raised in Edmonton, where he thrived in youth soccer.

By 15, Davies had signed his first pro contract with the Whitecaps’ second team. It was soon followed by his first MLS contact with the first team in July, 2016. He received his Canadian citizenship last June, opening the door to play for the country’s national team. Being sold to a storied club such as Bayern Munich realizes a boyhood dream for Davies.

“I don’t feel any pressure. I just want to go out there and have fun,” the unassuming 5-foot-11, 160-pound teen with braces said. “Kids look to me and I’m very grateful for that. I look up to higher and better players as well.”

In the first leg – played the previous week in Vancouver – the Whitecaps had been seconds away from a 2-1 victory, when Doneil Henry’s misplaced header in stoppage time landed in his own goal, tying the match 2-2, and giving TFC two road goals, enough to lead the series 4-2 on aggregate heading to Toronto.

After a quiet start to the game, goal opportunities came in a flurry in Wednesday’s second leg as the first half neared a close. TFC sailed a few chances just over the Vancouver net– a header by Chris Mavinga and a blast off the boot of Sebastian Giovinco.

Finally, Altidore put one under the outstretched legs of Whitecaps keeper Stefan Marinovic in the 39th minute after a bit of precision passing with Marco Delgado and Justin Morrow. Just five minutes later, Giovinco dove belly first and headed in another ball, for a 2-0 Toronto lead.

Just inside the second half, Altidore netted his second, off a cross from Giovinco in the 49th minute. His third quickly followed – again from Giovinco – off a corner.

With the match slipping way, the Whitecaps swiftly subbed out Davies in the 51st minute.

Speedy Whitecaps forward Kei Kamara got loose to put one past Irwin for Vancouver. Brek Shea added another for Vancouver to make things slightly uneasy.

Another Edmonton native, Ricketts, booted TFC’s fifth goal in the 80th minute, off a pass from Michael Bradley.

The Canadian Championship is a bright spot for a TFC team that has a 6-12-5 record in its MLS play this season, sitting in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.