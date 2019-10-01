Among the Maple Leafs new roster, only Muzzin has won a Stanley Cup

Open this photo in gallery Jake Muzzin, seen here at Scotiabank Arena on Sept. 28, 2019 in Toronto, joined the Maple Leafs in January by way of a trade. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Opening night is nothing new to Tyson Barrie. He has experienced seven – all in the relative backwoods of the NHL as a member of the Colorado Avalanche. With apologies to folks in Denver, that is nowhere near as big a deal as doing it in Toronto, where expectations abound for a team whose seasons have ended in disappointment each of the past three years.

“This one is definitely going to be a different,” the 28-year-old defenceman said with one sleep remaining before he makes his debut with the Maple Leafs in Wednesday’s opener against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena. "I am sure I will be nervous.

“It’s a new start for me, with a great team in a great city with a huge and passionate fan base. This is a place I have always circled on the calendar when my team was coming to town."

Story continues below advertisement

The Maple Leafs expect much from Barrie, who, in recent years, has emerged as one of the league’s top defensive scorers. Acquired in the off-season, he will play in the second defensive pairing with Jake Muzzin, who is also about to enjoy his first opening night in Toronto.

The 30-year-old Muzzin is the only Toronto player who has won a Stanley Cup – in 2014 with the Los Angeles Kings.

“I know people on the outside look at this season like it is our time, but I prefer to look at the big picture and take it day by day,” said Muzzin, who joined the Maple Leafs in January by way of a trade. "To win a Stanley Cup, a lot of things have to go the right way.

“When I was in L.A., we just won and won and won and in the end we won enough. Looking back at it, I wish I had enjoyed the process a little more. I was young and naive, and I never really sat back and looked at what we accomplished.

"Now I realize that I was fortunate to be there at the time. Some guys never get that chance."

Lester B. Pearson was prime minister and hippies were passing out flowers in Yorkville in 1967 when Toronto last hoisted a Stanley Cup. It was its fourth in six years, and the end of Toronto’s last great dynasty in sports.

Eighteen different teams have won Stanley Cups since then, including the Montreal Canadiens, 10 times, and the Edmonton Oilers, five. Even interlopers from Anaheim, Carolina, Dallas and Tampa Bay have carted off Lord Stanley’s mug while the Maple Leafs have been unable.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It is ancient history, but fair to say that swagger has predominated over substance for 52 years. And until Toronto wins another, it will be seen as having overhyped and overpaid teams that are not up to task.

The group assembled this year revolves around a handful of generously compensated high-profile stars, but there is a plethora of unfamiliar faces. Thirteen players on the roster are new from last year, when the Maple Leafs racked up 100 points for the second straight season and bowed out of the playoffs in the first round for the third consecutive spring.

Anything other than a long playoff run – and probably a Stanley Cup title – will cost general manager Kyle Dubas and head coach Mike Babcock faith, and possibly more. The organization has tossed around money like a bunch of drunken sailors to increase its chances, but advancing to the postseason from a division that includes the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens and even the Florida Panthers could be a struggle

“We have made a ton of changes in the off-season with players and the coaching staff, and with how we approach things and what we are doing," Babcock said Monday. "We will see soon what works and what doesn’t.

“We had a good training camp, but now we are like 30 other teams. We are optimistic and look forward to get going. It doesn’t matter how long you have been doing this. At the start of the season, everything is really exciting."

The Maple Leafs will finally name a captain on Wednesday after going without one for the past three seasons. Dion Phaneuf, who served in the capacity for six seasons, was the most recent, in 2015-16. John Tavares is the most likely choice to join Phaneuf and Mats Sundin in wearing the 'C' over the past two decades.

Story continues below advertisement

“This season is certainly different, but the preparation, mindset and focus is the same every year," Tavares said after practice Monday at the team’s facility in Etobicoke, Ont. "It is another chance to go out and prove yourself, and accomplish the ultimate goal.

“This is an unbelievable opportunity. It is what you play at this level for, and what you have worked for all your life. We just have to go out and enjoy ourselves and take advantage of the opportunity.”

Barrie, who is in the middle of a four-year deal worth US$22-million, is glad to be in Toronto. On Wednesday, he will eat his normal pregame meal – chicken and pasta – and tape his stick at the same time he always does.

“I just want to get going,” he said.

Muzzin is the only Maple Leaf who truly knows what it takes to win it all.

“In L.A., we knew what was at stake, but we had fun,” he said. “It is different here, but at the end of the day, you are out there playing hockey with a bunch of guys you want to be with. I am happy and excited."