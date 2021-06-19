Anderson ties it, scores overtime winner as Canadiens beat Golden Knights 3-2

The Canadiens did it again on Friday.
Josh Anderson scored the tying goal with 1:55 remaining and then the winning goal with 7:07 left in the first overtime period to give Montreal a stunning 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in front of a delirious crowd at the Bell Centre.
The Canadiens were outplayed for most of the night but still managed to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series in the Stanley Cup semi-finals. It was the first time in 10 games this postseason where they have won when they did not score first. Game 4 will be played, again on home ice, on Sunday night.
Anderson, who had not scored a goal since the first game of the first round, snuck a backhand into the net after a terrible gaffe by Vegas goalie Marc-André Fleury to tie it late. The latter, who has been terrific overall, flubbed a puck behind the net and it then trickled over to Anderson.
Anderson then sent the crowd into hysterics when he beat Fleury in extra time. Montreal dominated sudden death after struggling over much of the first 60 minutes.
Carey Price had 43 saves for the Canadiens, who were outshot 45 to 27.
“If it wasn’t for Carey, we wouldn’t be in this position,” Anderson said moments after the game ended.
With a victory on Sunday, Montreal will have a chance to close out the series next week after winning the first two rounds over Toronto and Winnipeg.
After a regular season that was shortened and then disrupted by COVID-19, the pandemic became an issue in the playoffs for the first time.
Dominique Ducharme, the interim head coach of the Canadiens, was in quarantine at home in Montreal after it was confirmed in the morning that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Ducharme had flown back with the team from Las Vegas on Thursday. Tests administered to the players, coaches and other members of the staff have come back negative so far.
The NHL reported that the 48-year-old Ducharme had received his second vaccine on June 9. During a late-afternoon news conference, Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said he had spoken to Ducharme twice during the day and that he felt fine.
He said it was unknown how long Ducharme will be away.
“It is an ongoing situation, so I can’t tell you,” Bergevin said.
In a news release, the league said per its protocols Ducharme was immediately isolated from the team. He had received a test in Las Vegas on Thursday that was presumed to be positive, but the result was only confirmed on Friday.
“The Canadiens organization has, and will continue to follow, all guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, the Canadian federal government, the Quebec provincial government, and national and provincial health agencies,” the release said.
In Ducharme’s absence, assistant coach Luke Richardson was assigned to run the Montreal bench with help from from fellow assistants Alex Burrows and Sean Burke.
After being outplayed in the first period of the first two games, the Golden Knights were desperate to have a better start.
They got one – but went to their dressing room after 20 minutes without a goal for the third straight contest. They peppered Price with 17 shots to no avail. With Vegas playing tight defence, Montreal was unable to generate its first shot on net until 8:33 of the first.
Vegas had two chances on the power play in the first without any luck. It went 0-for-6 with a man advantage over Games 1 and 2 and fared no better again. The Canadiens have not allowed a power-play goal since Game 4 of the first round.
Unlike in Las Vegas, where the first two meetings drew full houses, the crowd at the Bell Centre was limited to 3,500 spectators. The fans did their best to encourage the home team, cheering loudly, waving white towels and booing Max Pacioretty every time he touched the puck. The former Montreal captain was traded to the Golden Knights during the 2018 off-season.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who is jeered by fans around the league almost for sport, attended his first game of the semi-finals and didn’t get nearly as rough a welcome. They also serenaded the visiting goaltender – “Fleury, Fleury” – when he had another shaky moment in overtime and showed their displeasure when Corey Perry was struck by a high stick in overtime but it went undetected by the officials. “Refs, you suck!” they chanted.
Vegas got another power play early in the second period but failed to connect yet again. The Golden Knights finally broke through when centre Nicolas Roy converted a turnover by Eric Staal into a goal at 3:16. The score came on their 22nd chance of the night. It was Roy’s third goal of the postseason.
It took Montreal only 38 seconds to get even. After a pass from Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield broke in on Fleury and beat him to the glove side. It was the fifth straight game in which Caufield, a 20-year-old rookie, has recorded a point and his second goal of the playoffs.
From there, the teams traded dangerous chances, with Price and Fleury both proving to be up to the task. Vegas got its fourth power play – again nothing. Its two-minute advantage ended with Montreal fans cheering as winger Artturi Lehkonen kept the Golden Knights pinned in their own end.
The period ended in a 1-1 deadlock despite Vegas holding a 30-8 advantage in shots on the net.
Alex Pietrangelo snapped a wrist shot past Price early in the third period for what looked to be the winning goal until the waning seconds.
Montreal was the lowest-ranked team to reach postseason but has survived with great team play. Vegas is the top seed left. Fleury stopped 24 of 27 on an off night.
“We have a bunch of guys that seem to be playing a role,” Brendan Gallagher, the Montreal right wing, said following Friday’s morning skate. “Whatever recipe we have going seems to be working. At this time of year, you need everyone playing different kinds of roles and contributing in different ways.
“Our confidence is high, but I don’t think you can get into a place where you feel too comfortable or you feel too confident. If you get too close to being cocky, this game will humble you really quick.”