Andre De Grasse ties best time to finish second in 100m at Diamond League Final

Canada’s Olympic champion Andre De Grasse raced to second place in the 100 metres at the Diamond League Final on Thursday.

The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., tied his personal best 9.89 seconds, set when he won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. American Fred Kerley, silver medallist in Tokyo, won in 9.87. American Ronnie Baker took third in 9.91.

De Grasse, who’s making his Diamond League Final debut, was scheduled to race the 200 at Letzigrund Stadium about an hour later alongside fellow Canadian Aaron Brown. Canadian Django Lovett is competing in the high jump.

De Grasse was a triple medallist in Tokyo and Canada’s most decorated male Olympian of the Games. He won gold in the 200 and bronze in the 100 and 4x100 relay.

De Grasse won the 100 at the Prefontaine Classic last month in a speedy 9.69 – which would have broken the Canadian record had the time not been wind-aided.

De Grasse is one of 17 Olympic champions competing in Zurich. The winners of each event earn US$30,000 and an automatic berth in next summer’s world championships in Eugene, Ore.