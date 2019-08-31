 Skip to main content

Sports Andreescu defeats Wozniacki to advance to fourth round at US Open

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Andreescu defeats Wozniacki to advance to fourth round at US Open

New York
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bianca Andreescu from Canada celebartes her win over Caroline Wozniacki from Denmark during their Round Three Women's Singles match at the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on August 31, 2019.

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu defeated former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 6-4, 6-4 in third-round play at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., needed one hour 33 minutes to defeat the No. 19 seeded Wozniacki.

Andreescu, the 15th seed at the final Grand Slam of the season, raced out to a 3-0 lead in the second set before Wozniacki stormed back to tie it.

Story continues below advertisement

Both players struggled to hold serve in the 51-minute second set that featured seven combined breaks. Andreescu took control by breaking Wozniacki for a 5-4 lead, then held serve to win it.

Andreescu improved to 39-4 on her remarkable season with the win. She also improved to 2-0 against Wozniacki.

Andreescu won their first career meeting in straight sets in a round-of-16 match at the season-opening tournament in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Canadian will face American Taylor Townsend in the fourth round. Townsend, who upset No. 4-seed Simona Halep on Thursday, defeated Sorana Cirstea earlier Saturday to advance to the round of 16.

Later Saturday, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., played No. 13 seed Gael Monfils of France.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter