Andreescu forced to withdraw from 2020 ASB Classic

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Bianca Andreescu was forced to withdraw from next month’s ASB Classic in New Zealand due to an ongoing knee injury.

Bianca Andreescu’s 2020 debut has been pushed back.

The reigning US Open champion was forced to withdraw from her first scheduled event of the season, next month’s ASB Classic in New Zealand, due to an ongoing knee injury.

“I’m super disappointed about it,” said Andreescu in a video released through the tournament’s official Twitter account.

“I spoke to my team and I really have to do what’s best for my knee right now. I have so many amazing memories [in Auckland], so hopefully I can make more in 2021.”

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., started her incredible 2019 campaign with a runner-up finish in Auckland. She beat former world No.1s Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams before ultimately falling in the final to Julia Georges.

From there, the 2019 Lou Marsh Trophy winner went on to capture three titles, including her first-ever Grand Slam at the US Open.

Andreescu’s 2019 season came to end when she injured her knee and was forced to retire during a round-robin match against Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China.

The Canadian will now likely be looking to make her first start of the new year at the Australian Open, which is set to begin in Melbourne on Jan. 20.

