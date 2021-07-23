Andreescu has high hopes for Canadian tennis team at Tokyo Olympics

Bianca Andreescu grew up watching tennis at the Olympics, envisioning herself one day competing for Canada with a gold medal on the line.
While she won’t be in Tokyo when the Olympic tennis tournament kicks off this weekend, the Mississauga, Ont., native will watch on TV as her teammates attempt to live out her gold-medal dreams.
Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open winner, pulled out of the Olympics earlier this month.
She called the decision “difficult,” and “disappointing,” but one made with her physical and mental health in mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
And at 21, she hasn’t given up on her Olympic goals.
“I know I’m going to have hopefully another two Olympics in me because I’m feeling really confident about what I have to offer to myself and to the world,” Andreescu said on a Zoom call with The Canadian Press.
“I’ve been watching [the Olympics] ever since I was little, picturing myself in their position. So I’m really, really hoping it can become a reality.”
Andreescu said the ongoing pandemic was the “main reason” she decided to skip the Tokyo Games.
She was impacted both directly and indirectly by COVID-19 this year, testing positive for the virus in April and missing the Madrid Open, and having her routing and training schedule thrown off by self-isolation and pandemic restrictions at other tournaments, including the Australian Open in February.
Andreescu will next compete at the National Bank Open in Montreal, which begins Aug. 6. She won the event, then called the Rogers Cup, the last time it was played in 2019.
Andreescu said she has high hopes for Canada’s tennis team in Tokyo, which features 18-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez, ranked No. 72 on the WTA Tour, and world-No. 15 Félix Auger-Aliassime, both of Montreal.
Fernandez opens her women’s single’s tournament on Saturday (Friday night ET) against No. 46 Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine. Auger-Aliassime, 20, takes on two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray of Britain in his first-round match.
Auger-Aliassime knows his entire focus must be on beating Britain’s Murray.
“It’s an incredible challenge. That’s a match everyone will want to see,” the young tennis star said from Tokyo’s Ariake Tennis Park. “I love opening matches like this. Having beaten him once last year means I go into the match with more confidence than if I had never faced him.
“Obviously, to face a double Olympic champion, that’s big. To face him in my Olympic debut, it’s special.”
The tournament’s ninth seed, Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime landed in Japan feeling fired up, having just reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.
Andreescu has known Auger-Aliassime since they were 12 years old, and she’s trained with both him and Fernandez over the years.
While Auger-Aliassime is still looking for his first ATP title after appearing in eight finals, Andreescu said she feels he’s on the cusp of breaking through. His quarter-final run at Wimbledon this month, his best showing at a Grand Slam, is a testament to that.
“I have no worries about him,” Andreescu said. “I’m sure he can continue to do well and even better, and I really think he has the potential to win a Grand Slam.”
Naomi Osaka’s first match in nearly two months will come against 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China in the opening round of the tennis tournament.
The second-seeded Osaka, who represents host Japan and is one of the top names at the Games, is returning to competition after she withdrew from the French Open after the first round to take a mental-health break.
Osaka holds a 2-1 career edge over Zheng. Their match will be the very first contest of the Games on centre court Saturday.
The first seeded opponent that Osaka could face is No. 16 Kiki Bertens, who is playing the final tournament of her career. Iga Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, is a possible quarter-final opponent for Osaka.
In the men’s draw, top-ranked Novak Djokovic will open against No. 139 Hugo Dellien of Bolivia.
Djokovic is attempting to become the first man to complete a Golden Slam by winning all four major tennis tournaments and an Olympic singles gold medal in the same year.
Djokovic recently won Wimbledon for his 20th career Grand Slam title, after opening the year by winning the Australian and French Opens.
Draws were held Thursday – two days before play opens on the hard courts at Ariake Tennis Park.
Another intriguing first-round match features Kei Nishikori of Japan against fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev of ROC.
Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev opens against Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan and third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas meets Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany.