ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 18: Kylie Masse of Canada poses with the silver medal after the victory ceremony in the 200m Backstroke Womens Final during day three of the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena on December 18, 2021 in Abu Dhabi. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)CLIVE ROSE/Getty Images

Canada’s Kylie Masse was back on the medal podium at the world short-course swimming championships on Saturday, capturing silver in the women’s 200-metre backstroke.

The 25-year-old from Windsor, Ont., a four-time Olympic medallist, touched the wall in two minutes 2.07 seconds.

The silver came a day after Masse she finished second in the 100 backstroke in a Canadian-record time.

The world short-course championships continue through Tuesday.