Hockey

Anthony Duclair scores overtime winner to lift Senators over Predators 5-4

Lisa Wallace
Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) looks on as Ottawa Senators right wing Tyler Ennis (63) loses track of the puck during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

Anthony Duclair scored a power-play goal 2:40 into overtime Thursday night, giving Marcus Hogberg his first career NHL win in the Ottawa Senators’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Hogberg, an emergency recall for the Senators after goaltender Anders Nilsson became ill, stopped 33 shots.

Colin White, Vladimir Namestnikov, Artem Anisimov and Brady Tkachuk also scored for the Senators (15-18-3), who recovered from blowing a 4-1 lead.

Craig Smith, Rocco Grimaldi, Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi scored for the Predators (16-12-6). Juuse Saros made 19 saves.

The Predators, playing their third of a four-game road trip, are looking to close the gap in the competitive Central Division.

The Senators took a 4-1 lead in the opening minutes of the third on Tkachuk’s power-play goal, but Nashville cut the lead in half 18 seconds later as Grimaldi picked up his own rebound and squeezed it past Hogberg.

Nashville scored a power-play goal midway through the third to make it a one-goal game, with Johansen tipping home a pass from Ryan Ellis. Josi then tied the game with an individual effort with seven minutes remaining.

The Predators scored the game’s first goal on a Smith backhand midway through the first period. Smith has three goals in his last two games after not scoring in 16 previous matches.

Ottawa tied it 1-1 early in the second as White beat Saros with his first goal in 19 games.

The Senators took a two-goal lead less than a minute later as Namestnikov knocked down a Jean-Gabriel Pageau shot in the slot and backhanded it in. Tyler Ennis found Anisimov in front and he wristed it past Saros with just over two minutes remaining in the period.

Notes: Mark Borowiecki set a new career high for points (12) with an assist on White’s goal. Kyle Turris picked up his 400th career point with a helper on Nashville’s first goal.

