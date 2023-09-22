Argentina was back in the quarter-finals hunt after defeating Samoa 19-10 in a bruising, scrappy Rugby World Cup pool match on Friday.

The Argentines needed to win after the dismal opening defeat to England, and used the 13-day break to get their heads on right for the Samoans, who had only a six-day turnaround.

Argentina even denied Samoa a losing bonus point when Nicolas Sanchez booted a last-minute penalty from almost halfway.

Emiliano Boffelli scored all of Argentina’s points for a 13-3 lead in a rainy first half and his third penalty after the rain passed extended their lead to 16-3 with 24 minutes to go.

But with five minutes left, Samoa replacement hooker Sama Malolo barged over for a converted try, and Argentina’s supporters were finally hit with a mute button. But Samoa couldn’t threaten again, the Argentines in the crowd started singing and dancing again, and Sanchez delivered the finishing blow.

Argentina has Pool D games left against Chile and Japan, while Samoa was still in the playoffs picture but will have to beat England.