Arrows rally over New York’s Rugby United to secure Major League Rugby playoff spot

Sam Malcolm gave the Arrows a big three points with a drop goal in the 77th minute, and Toronto held on to beat Rugby United New York 22-20 on Sunday to secure a playoff spot in its inaugural Major League Rugby season.
Down by eight in the 66th minute, Andrew Ferguson scored a try for Toronto. The conversion from Malcolm was good, bringing the home team within a point in front of 3,180 fans at Lamport Stadium – a record attendance for an Arrows game.
Dan Moor and Spencer Jones had first-half tries for Toronto, which went into the break up 12-7.
Mike St. Claire scored in the first half for New York and John Quill opened the second with a try to give the visitors their first lead of the game. Cathal Marsh added a pair of penalties to put New York up 20-12 before the Arrows mounted their comeback.
The playoffs begin next weekend.