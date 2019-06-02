 Skip to main content

Arrows rally over New York’s Rugby United to secure Major League Rugby playoff spot

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Sam Malcolm gave the Arrows a big three points with a drop goal in the 77th minute, and Toronto held on to beat Rugby United New York 22-20 on Sunday to secure a playoff spot in its inaugural Major League Rugby season.

Down by eight in the 66th minute, Andrew Ferguson scored a try for Toronto. The conversion from Malcolm was good, bringing the home team within a point in front of 3,180 fans at Lamport Stadium – a record attendance for an Arrows game.

Dan Moor and Spencer Jones had first-half tries for Toronto, which went into the break up 12-7.

Mike St. Claire scored in the first half for New York and John Quill opened the second with a try to give the visitors their first lead of the game. Cathal Marsh added a pair of penalties to put New York up 20-12 before the Arrows mounted their comeback.

The playoffs begin next weekend.

